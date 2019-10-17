Sparklight Enterprise Upgrades WiFi to Business Class

PHOENIX -- Sparklight Business today announced the launch of Enterprise Wi-Fi service - a superior Wi-Fi connection delivered over the company's fiber optic network in order to provide the fastest and most secure connections for business customers.

With personalized design and professional installation, Enterprise Wi-Fi is a turnkey solution for businesses. Customized to identify the optimal number of access points (APs) needed to address specific bandwidth and coverage needs, employees and guests will have access to strong and reliable service throughout the business footprint.

Enterprise Wi-Fi service comes with a cloud-based customer portal and user app, enabling businesses to configure, manage and monitor their Wi-Fi network and user activity – from anywhere, at any time.

