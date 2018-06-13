& cplSiteName &

AT&T Launches Next-Gen Video Platform for Business Customers

6/18/2018
HOUSTON, Texas -- AT&T continues to change the world of video with the launch of COM3000. This is the third generation of our DIRECTV for Business video headend. With it, businesses will get more channels than ever. Plus, they’ll find it’s easier to customize. COM3000 can deliver up to 138 HD channels, including 4K HDR programming.1 And business owners can add channels one at a time, including their own in-house and over-the-top (OTT) channels.

The platform can also help businesses prepare for the future of video programming delivery through easy customization. As business and entertainment needs evolve, business owners can download software upgrades, instead of installing costly hardware. And guests can view content:

  • On any screen – TVs, mobile devices, tablets
  • On any hardware – smart TVs, third-party set-top-boxes, streaming clients.

Delivered over any infrastructure – coax, ethernet, Wi-Fi “Once again, AT&T is raising the bar for equipment features and product reliability with COM3000,” said Doug Eichler, vice president of Commercial Sales. “There’s no better company to support businesses’ video needs than AT&T.”

We announced the new platform at HITEC Houston, the world’s largest hospitality technology show. COM3000 will be ground-breaking for hotels and institutions. It’s just one more way AT&T is working across the hospitality industry to help hotels offer the best in-room experiences.

“We’re constantly improving the in-room entertainment experience at hotels, including many of the top chains,” said Eichler. “We’re a leader in driving premium content in this space – and have been for over a decade. COM3000 illustrates our innovation and our place on the edge of delivering the best technology solutions in the market.”

COM3000 is already giving businesses in the hospitality industry new opportunities through our relationship with RoomNetTV. With RoomNetTV’s technology, we can now bring DIRECTV’s premium video to Apple TV in hotels. This is just one example of how we’re changing the game with our next-generation platform.

Other large business properties outside of the hospitality industry will benefit from the new platform as well. This includes large corporate headquarters, sports bars, restaurants and sports stadiums, to name a few.

COM3000 is for any size property, with almost any wiring scheme. It’s ideal for any business that needs a lot of TVs and doesn’t want a receiver for each one.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

