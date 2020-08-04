Wurl's platform streams past 400 online channels

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today that it now carries more than 400 streaming channels — more than any other independent network.

The newest channels to join the Wurl Network come from such leading video producers as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg Media, Endemol Shine Group, Game Show Network, Janson Media and Travelxp.

Wurl brings together the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers, enabling video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, video-on-demand, and marathons.

Wurl increased the number of channels on its network by 41% in the last quarter of 2019 and launched more than 180 new streaming channels in its first full year of operations.

Wurl