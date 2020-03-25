MCTV buys Bellaire Television Cable Co.

MASSILLON, Ohio – MCTV, a leading Internet, cable TV and Phone provider across several counties throughout Northeastern Ohio announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Bellaire Television Cable Company ("Bellaire"). Founded in 1965 by Richard (Dick) Nowak, Bellaire serves several hundred residents of Belmont County, Ohio with Internet and cable TV services.

MCTV currently offers residential and business services to more than 50,000 homes and businesses across its service areas.

Also founded in 1965 in Massillon, Ohio, MCTV has primarily served communities in Stark and Wayne counties. In 2018, MCTV acquired systems serving four communities across the state. It was an opportunity to not only expand MCTV's customer base, but to provide improved services for communities.

MCTV plans to complete the transition and become the new Internet and cable TV provider effective April 1, 2020. MCTV has been working with Bellaire over the past few months to improve the reliability of the system, including increasing Internet speeds to most customers. Other improvements will be made in the coming months. Customers are asked to be patient as improvements are made. Customers will receive communication in the coming days regarding the transition.

