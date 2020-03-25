Charter CTO joins 605 board

NEW YORK – 605, a leading television measurement and analytics company, recently announced the appointment of Stephanie Mitchko-Beale to its Board of Directors. Currently the Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at Charter Communications, Inc., Mitchko-Beale will draw on more than two decades of extensive experience in media and cable technology to help 605 as it develops additional products and pursues continued growth.

In her role at Charter, Mitchko-Beale oversees the company's network, mobile, video and software engineering teams, as well as the development of its tech policy and emerging technology organizations.

Prior to joining Charter, Mitchko-Beale served as the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer for advertising tech company Cadent and spent 15 years at Cablevision. While at Cablevision, Mitchko-Beale was critical in developing the technology and infrastructure to support On Demand technology and pioneered the use of advanced advertising applications for the company's broadband cable modem business.

Mitchko-Beale earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science at New York University.

