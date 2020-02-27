Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Cable One Q4 2019 revenues rise 18%, residential data revenues climb 18.9%

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/27/2020
Comment (0)

PHOENIX – Cable One today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Cable One completed the acquisition of Clearwave Communications ("Clearwave") on January 8, 2019 and the acquisition of Fidelity Communications Co.'s data, video and voice business and certain related assets (collectively, "Fidelity") on October 1, 2019. The results discussed below and presented in the tables within this press release include Clearwave and Fidelity operations for the periods since the completion of their respective acquisitions.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Total revenues were $318.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $269.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 18.1%. Residential data revenues increased 18.9% and business services revenues increased 41.6% year-over-year.
  • Net income was $53.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 27.6% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $158.3 million, an increase of 24.0% year-over-year. Net profit margin was 16.8% and Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 49.7%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $156.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 56.3% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) was $72.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $69.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Residential data primary service units ("PSUs") grew by over 94,000, or 15.7%, year-over-year and by nearly 76,000, or 12.3%, sequentially. Business services PSUs grew by nearly 24,000, or 22.4%, year-over-year and by nearly 14,000, or 12.0%, sequentially.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018
Revenues increased $48.9 million, or 18.1%, to $318.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, including $39.4 million from Clearwave and Fidelity operations. The remaining increase was driven primarily by organic residential data and business services revenue growth. For the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, residential data revenues comprised 47.1% and 46.8% of total revenues and business services revenues comprised 17.9% and 14.9% of total revenues, respectively.

Cable One Inc.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE