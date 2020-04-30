Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Altice USA touts broadband sub surge in Q1

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/30/2020
Comment (0)

Reflecting the results of some of its peers, Altice USA turned in big broadband numbers and a rise in mobile customers in the first quarter, alongside an acceleration of pay-TV losses.

Altice USA added 60,000 broadband customers in the quarter, including 9,000 via Altice Advantage, the operator's low-cost service for qualified families and seniors.

Altice USA, which added 37,000 broadband subs in the year-ago quarter, said total broadband revenues in Q1 jumped 14.2%, attributing it to a mix-shift to standalone broadband service, voluntary speed upgrades and rate increases.

Voluntary speed upgrades nearly doubled in March versus the prior month, Dexter Goei, Altice USA's CEO, noted on today's call.

Meanwhile, Altice USA has broadened the availability of 1-Gig across both its Optimum (former Cablevision Systems) footprint in parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and its more rural Suddenlink footprint. About half of its Optimum footprint now has access to 1-Gig and more than 75% can get it in the Suddenlink areas.

FTTP slowdown
Goei said Altice USA was forced to slow down its fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) rollout in the Optimum region because of delays in permitting. That has, in turn, caused the company to reduce its 2020 capex outlook to sub-$1.3 billion. Additionally, Altice USA has temporarily put more emphasis on 1-Gig upgrades using DOCSIS 3.1 on its legacy hybrid fiber/coax plant in the Optimum footprint.

Goei said gross adds of 1-Gig customers are up 56%, and the sell-in rate of that product is now 13% across all gross adds where that tier is available. At quarter's end, Altice USA's average downstream broadband speed per customer was 222 Mbit/s, about triple where it was in Q1 2017 (70 Mbit/s). But about two thirds of its broadband base is still on tiers of less than 200 Mbit/s, which Goei views as a significant upgrade opportunity.

Goei also offered some color on the effects of Altice USA's participation in FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's "Keeping Americans Connected Pledge," which, in part, calls on ISPs not to disconnect customers who can't pay.

Altice USA had about 6,000 "pledgers" in Q1, which grew to somewhere in the neighborhood of 25,000 by late April but have slowed materially in the last week, Goei said. He added that about 30% of that group are now paying and are current on their bill.

At the moment, Altice USA has done little with a self-install model as it was not a major priority before the pandemic, but the company believes it will be able to keep up with demand as markets start to open up. Building that self-install capacity is on the roadmap, but the company is probably another year away from having that program up and running in a big way for its FTTP and DOCSIS products.

Video
Video losses in Q1 accelerated to 42,000, compared to a loss of 30,000 in the year-ago quarter. Goei attributed those losses more to a reduction of video attachments among gross adds rather than "cord-shaving" or the cutting of pay-TV from the bundle. At the same time, discussions are ongoing with ways to team up with OTT-TV services, Goei said.

Mobile
Altice USA tacked on about 41,000 lines for Altice Mobile, a service that taps into the MSO's own Wi-Fi networks and its MVNO with Sprint, which has since merged with T-Mobile. Altice USA, which is prepping 5G services, ended with period with about 110,000 mobile customers, or almost 3% of the company's broadband sub base.

March volumes slowed down as Altice USA ended the promotional offer it made in tandem with last fall's mobile product launch and the more recent closure of retail stores during the lockdown. About 40% of new gross adds for mobile were coming through retail stores. Altice USA is now looking to beef up its inbound sales and digital sales of the product and is planning to launch a promotional offer for mobile that will launch before May 15.

Discussions are underway on how to get those customers on the T-Mobile network, but it's too early to call when that will be done, Goei said.

Led by broadband growth, total Altice USA revenues in Q1 rose 2.2%, to $2.4 billion. Business services revenues were up 3.9%. Like its peers, Altice USA's business services unit is challenged by SMBs that have closed up shop temporarily during the lockdown but has seen some of them seek speed upgrades.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How to Achieve a Level of Network Security that Builds Trust from the Inside out
White Paper: How Cable Operators Can Win the Gaming War
White Paper: Making the Case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
White Paper: How to Achieve a Level of Network Security that Builds Trust from the Inside out
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated, software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE