Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Looking ahead: What's next in the cable access network

News Analysis
Comment (0)

The early phases of the pandemic caused cable operators to put plans for upgrading their access networks on the back burner as they instead focused on beefing up capacity on existing hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks. But that picture changed dramatically in the second half of 2022 and will likely change even more in 2023 as cable operators push ahead with a wide range of upgrades.

Action is expected to include deployments of a distributed access architecture (DAA), network virtualization, upstream capacity improvements and even some initial deployments of DOCSIS 4.0. Tied in, expect to see an uptick in deployments of remote OLTs (optical line terminals) that enable cable operators to deploy fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) capabilities from the node on a targeted basis.

(Source: the lightwriter/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: the lightwriter/Alamy Stock Photo)

DAA activity picked up in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and should increase in 2023 as cable operators start to prepare their access networks for DOCSIS 4.0, a new platform for HFC that will deliver symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds, enhanced security and lower latency.

Comcast has been out in front with DAA, but other major operators, including Charter Communications, have made critical architecture decisions for their respective DAA networks.

2023 is also sizing up to be a strong year for the remote OLTs that enable both cable operators and telcos to deploy FTTP off the node in brownfield and greenfield deployments.

"Next year, remote OLTs will really kick in," predicts Jeff Heynen, VP of broadband access and home networking market research at Dell'Oro Group.

The CommScope XE4202|XE4202 Remote OLT can be used in fiber nodes linked to a distributed access architecture. (Source: CommScope)
The CommScope XE4202|XE4202 Remote OLT can be used in fiber nodes linked to a distributed access architecture.
(Source: CommScope)

Virtualization of the cable access network is also heating up. Dell'Oro found in a recent survey of 50 cable operators worldwide that all expect to have deployed or will be planning to deploy a virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) architecture in their networks within the next 24 months.

Next year will also reveal some early signs of DOCSIS 4.0 in the field. Most notably, Comcast will start to use the platform to introduce symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds in 2023, a stepping stone toward a broader D4.0 deployment that will cover more than 50 million homes and businesses before the end of 2025.

Another trend that will increase is network and service convergence as more cable operators get into the wireless game with either mobile or fixed wireless access (FWA) services. Charter, for example, is already exploring how a common or converged core, based on 3GPP, can manage both wired and wireless networks.

Boiled down, cable upgrade activity won't necessarily be uniform across operators – in fact, some are pursuing FTTP overlays that skip D4.0 all together. But it's clear that overall cable network upgrade and buildout activity will accelerate as operators look to fend off broadband competition and deploy networks in adjacent areas, into strategic greenfields and, in some cases, to unserved or underserved rural areas that are linked to government-funded programs.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE