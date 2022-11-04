Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CommScope hit with downgrade amid heavy debt load, ongoing supply chain concerns

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/11/2022
Comment (0)

CommScope is a "good" company with a plan for the future, but the supplier remains under pressure by persistent supply chain constraints coupled by a heavy debt load. That's a summation from Raymond James, which announced Monday it had downgraded CommScope shares to "underperform" from "market perform" ahead of the company's Q1 2022 results.

That downgrade comes soon after a similar move by Bank of America, which downgraded CommScope from "neutral" to "underperform" and cut its price target from $12 to $8, citing near-term growth challenges.

The downgrades arrive at a vulnerable time for CommScope, which is undergoing a major overhaul under Chuck Treadway, who took over as CEO in the fall of 2020. CommScope recently restructured its core business, including forming a new Access Network Solutions unit, and combining its inside plant and cable connectivity units.

(Source: RidingMetaphor/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: RidingMetaphor/Alamy Stock Photo)

Among other strategic decisions, CommScope has delayed plans to spin off Home Networks, a unit that makes and sells set-tops, gateways and other customer premises equipment (CPE), due to the troubled supply chain environment. CommScope also confirmed recently that it had discontinued the sale of spectrum-management services for the shared 3.5GHz CBRS band.

"We consider CommScope a good company; management has a plan, yet it faces challenges with increasing input costs, and we worry that aggressive cost cuts could protect cash flow, yet jeopardize its future," Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold explained in a research note distributed via email.

Leopold expects CommScope to generate Q1 2022 sales in line with consensus, despite the impact from a shortage on semiconductors and other components that's hitting CommScope's Home Networks unit the hardest. However, Leopold also anticipates that CommScope could miss its full-year 2022 targets.

And while demand and backlog orders at CommScope look strong, the company "could face challenges in 2025 and 2026 repaying debt," the analyst warned. He noted that the company has $1.3 billion due in 2025 and $4.5 billion due in 2026, with less than $500 million on the balance sheet now. "[W]e expect it will take actions to shift its debt schedule," he wrote.

Leopold also expects CommScope to have trouble raising prices for its operator customers amid higher costs driven by inflation and persistent supply chain constraints.

"CommScope has stepped up its engagement with customers regarding price increases to address the supply constraints, but the full effects of this are not expected to be realized for several quarters," he wrote.

That is all contributing to what's become a mixed bag. Leopold believes opportunities across CommScope look promising, save for Home Networks, and expects the company's outdoor wireless unit to exceed expectations in 2022.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE