Cable Tech

Charter's Spectrum Enterprise scores at the edge

1/11/2022
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced that it is working with Jamestown Container Companies, a sustainable custom packaging designer and manufacturer, to deploy Managed Network Edge with cameras across all six of its facilities in Western New York and Cleveland, OH. The cameras will help to enhance on-site security and provide insights for employee training and safety around industrial machinery.

Spectrum Enterprise Managed Network Edge with cameras is a fully managed, turnkey solution that includes design, installation, updates and support (including repair and replace), with no additional licenses or video management software required. Leveraging a Cisco Meraki platform, the solution offers a highly intuitive portal that enables custom views across multiple locations. Footage can be viewed easily and securely from any company site because of a highly reliable Spectrum Enterprise Fiber Internet Access (FIA) connection. Encrypted data and two-factor authentication keep the footage secure from unauthorized personnel. Each camera can be set-up to have different recording schedules, resolutions (up to 1080p), and footage retention timeframes. There is also the ability to view live streams without recording at all.

The Managed Network Edge with camera solution delivers insights into activities across locations through heat maps and motion capture – resulting in a better understanding of how different areas of the facility, both inside and outside, are being used at different times of day, allowing patterns to be easily identified. Video privacy bars can also be incorporated into the camera system to block any sensitive locations or information from being viewed.

Spectrum Enterprise has been providing network connectivity solutions for Jamestown Container Companies for over 10 years, including Fiber Internet Access and Ethernet Virtual Private LAN.



Charter Communications

