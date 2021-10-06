Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable TV Pioneers reveals 2021 class

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/10/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Twenty-four new members have been selected for the Cable TV Pioneers 55th Annual Induction.

"Just as our industry rose to the challenge of keeping America connected this past year, these men and women continued to make significant contributions on their business, home and community fronts," stated Pioneer chairman, Dave Fellows, adding, "The Class of 2021 exemplifies the Pioneer spirit and commitment to do the best no matter the circumstances."

The 24 members of this year's class include a strong array of men and women from CEOs and company founders, to techs and journalists who have made a positive impact on the growth and innovation that are unique to our business. Each has demonstrated and proven, their value as a cable pioneer.

"We think it will be a wonderful induction, and we hope to incorporate some of the unique elements of the 2020 event that C-SPAN generously broadcast and streamed, like the engaging and fast-paced inductee videos," stated Pioneer co-chair, Yvette Kanouff.

This year's class members are:

  • Mark Adams, Cox Communications
  • Michael Adams, Broadband Semantics
  • Richard Amell, Bright House Networks
  • Peter Barton (Posthumous)
  • Patricia Baughman, Cable One (Sparklight)
  • Tracy Baumgartner, Comcast/NBC Universal
  • Jack Caparrell, Service Electric
  • Sherita Ceasar, Comcast
  • Kristin Dolan, 605
  • Dale Elifrits, Comcast
  • Diego M. Gastaldi, Vmware Inc.
  • John Higginbotham, ACA Connects
  • Jim Holanda, Astound Broadband
  • Richard (Dick) Kirsche, Kirsche Consulting
  • Chris Lammers, CableLabs
  • Filemon Lopez, Comcast
  • Wonya Lucas, Crown Media Network
  • Amy Maclean, CableFAX
  • Jim McCauley, DB Communications
  • Tom McMillin, Nevis Advisors
  • John E. Roos, Insp
  • Robert (Bob), Scanlon Shelter Cove, LLC
  • Patricia (Patsy) Smullin, California Oregon Broadcasting Inc.
  • R. Thomas (Tom) Umstead, Broadcasting + Cable Multichannel News

The Pioneers intend to hold its 2021 Annual Induction in conjunction with this year's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo.

Cable TV Pioneers

