Biden nominates former Comcast exec David Cohen as US ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following four individuals to serve in key roles promoting U.S. foreign policy:

John R. Bass, Nominee for Under Secretary of State (Management)

David L. Cohen, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Canada

Jamie L. Harpootlian, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Slovenia

Victoria Reggie Kennedy, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Austria

David L. Cohen is Senior Advisor to the CEO at Comcast Corporation, having previously served as Senior Executive Vice President where he led a broad portfolio of responsibilities, including corporate communications, legal affairs, government and regulatory affairs, public affairs, corporate administration, corporate real estate and security, and community impact. Cohen also served as the company's first Chief Diversity Officer.

Before coming to Comcast, Cohen served as a partner in and Chairman of Ballard Spahr Andrews & Ingersoll, LLP. Before that, Cohen served as Chief of Staff to the Honorable Edward G. Rendell, the Mayor of the City of Philadelphia. Cohen serves on many nonprofit boards, including as a member of the Trustee Board and the Executive Committee of Penn Medicine, the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, and the national board of the National Urban League.

Additionally, he is Chair of the national board of City Year and its Executive Committee. Cohen has received numerous awards for his civic and charitable activities. He was awarded Honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from Drexel University. Rider University, Rowan University, and Rohrer College of Business. Cohen graduated from Swarthmore College with a BA and with a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School summa cum laude.

