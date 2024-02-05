Sponsored By

Mears gears up for BEAD as standalone company

With fiber builds set to ramp up significantly in the era of BEAD, Mears Broadband has moved to operate as a standalone entity within Quanta Services. 'This allows us to be agile,' says Mears Broadband President Trent Edwards.

Nicole Ferraro

February 5, 2024

3 Min Read
Late afternoon light shines on a broadband internet utility access panel.
(Source: Matt Gush/Alamy Stock Photo)

There's a new broadband construction and engineering company in town. Except, it's the same one, just with more "agility" – a quality its leadership believes will be crucial as deployment needs ramp up, spurred by the multi-billion-dollar Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

That new company, Mears Broadband, LLC, will now operate as a subsidiary of the contracting services company Quanta Services. Previously, Mears' broadband division, launched in 2019, was part of Quanta's Mears Group Inc., which houses operating units for different lines of construction.

"It's not a big deal within Mears and Quanta what we're doing, but it's a giant deal within the industry," said Mears Broadband President Trent Edwards in a conversation with Light Reading about the news. Edwards was "employee one" of Mears Group's broadband division.

The reason it's a "giant deal," he says, is because operating as a standalone company will allow Mears Broadband to work faster than it could within Mears Group. "When you're in a group of companies, the decisions I make impact that group of companies," said Edwards. "This allows us to address the customer concerns faster."

According to stats provided by Mears, construction costs account for an average of 70%-80% of fiber deployments. As BEAD dollars begin rolling out over the next year, Edwards believes Mears Broadband's existing reputation with industry partners and new setup positions it well to ensure "these proposals are done efficiently and successfully," he said.

Related:The Divide: FBA's Deborah Kish on filling out the fiber workforce

'The Great Build'

Spinning out as a standalone entity is one step in solving the construction challenges posed by BEAD. Mears Broadband is further focused on recruiting and hiring, and Edwards notes not to believe anyone saying otherwise.

"If any companies tell you they have people, they're either lying or they're not good," he said. "It's a concern for all of us."

The problem is becoming more acute as more contractors retire and fewer young people express interest in the field. As Deborah Kish, VP of research and workforce development at the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA), told Light Reading last year, the industry is anticipating a "mass exodus" of workers who are approaching retirement age. FBA estimates that 205,000 fiber optic technicians will be needed across the US over the next five years.

But as a standalone entity still under the Quanta umbrella, Edwards said Mears has access to resources to help with the hiring challenge, including a training facility in LaGrange, Texas, where they host "live environment trainings." Quanta also bought Northwest Lineman College (NLC) in 2018, and the company maintains recruiting relationships with military academies and universities.

"As an industry, we have to have the fortitude and the guts to start bringing on people, and hiring people proactively and training them. And we [Mears Broadband] have the balance sheet and the ability to do that," said Edwards.

Currently, Mears Broadband is hiring for a variety of positions across the country, including inspectors, fleet coordinators, utility locators, quality coordinators and project safety managers.

But with every state and territory about to get an influx of federal cash for broadband deployment, Edwards also stresses the need for all stakeholders to approach this period – what he calls "the Great Build" – differently. That includes cooperating with competitors, for example. And for those drawing up BEAD proposals, it means collaborating with contractors early in the process.

"You can't have feasibility studies in a vacuum. We have to understand what's constructible, what can really be built? How can we consolidate multiple markets together to make it efficient, especially in these rural areas?" said Edwards. "We need to really start rethinking that process, bringing contractors in that really understand what can be built, how it can be built, the correct way to be built to accelerate revenue, to accelerate your take-rate, and then engineer in a way that makes sense."

About the Author(s)

Nicole Ferraro

Nicole Ferraro

Editor, host of 'The Divide' podcast, Light Reading

Nicole covers broadband, policy and the digital divide. She hosts The Divide on the Light Reading Podcast and tracks broadband builds in The Buildout column. Some* call her the Broadband Broad (*nobody).

See more from Nicole Ferraro
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Verizon signage at MWC 2023 in Las Vegas
Open RAN
Verizon embraces 'open RAN' messaging
Verizon embraces 'open RAN' messaging

Feb 5, 2024

Frontier logo hovering over a city skyline
Broadband
Frontier sparks 'formal and comprehensive review process'
Frontier sparks 'formal and comprehensive review process'

Feb 5, 2024

Connection with optical fiber showing speed
FTTX
For telecom vendors, the waiting continues
For telecom vendors, the waiting continues

Feb 5, 2024

Smartphones from different brands in a pile.
Sustainability
Orange offers greener mobile solutions to French businesses
Orange offers greener mobile solutions to French businesses

Feb 5, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Broadband
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
Hand Holding smartphone using a smart home system
IOT
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together