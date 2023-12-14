Sponsored By

Google Fiber, Allo and Ting press FCC to upgrade broadband speed definitionGoogle Fiber, Allo and Ting press FCC to upgrade broadband speed definition

CEOs of Google Fiber, Allo Fiber and Ting Internet have urged the FCC to boost the definition of broadband to a symmetrical 100 Mbit/s. Cable can hit the downstream metric, but many operators will need upgrades to hit the upstream threshold.

Jeff Baumgartner

December 14, 2023

3 Min Read
Conceptual art of ones and zeroes flowing down a data stream or pipe
(Science Photo Library/Alamy Stock Photo)

In a move that could put more pressure on US cable operators to upgrade their upstream capabilities, the CEOs of three fiber broadband operators – Google Fiber, Allo Fiber and Ting Internet – are urging the FCC to upgrade its current definition of broadband.

In a letter issued to the FCC this week, Google Fiber CEO Dinni Jain, Allo Fiber CEO Bradley Moline and Ting Internet CEO Elliot Noss said it's high time for the Commission to beef up its definition of broadband – from today's 25 Mbit/s downstream to 3 Mbit/s upstream to a symmetrical 100 Mbit/s by 100 Mbit/s.

Today's definition "is outdated and no longer meets the needs of consumers," the execs claimed. "The 25/3 Mbps definition of broadband was adopted in 2015, and was even then considered obsolete by many commentators. It is even more obsolete now."

The speed definition should be raised, they added, as demand increases for applications such as videoconferencing, telehealth and streaming. They also cited online gaming, though for such applications low latency is generally viewed as a more critical metric than better upstream throughput.

Pressure from the trio of fiber service providers comes nearly 18 months after FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel issued a proposal to evaluate the state of US broadband that would also include an increase of the current minimum speed standard to 100 Mbit/s down and 20 Mbit/s up while setting sights on a future goal of 1 Gbit/s down by 500 Mbit/s up.

Related:'Extreme power users' an upgrade opportunity for broadband ops – OpenVault

"The 25/3 metric isn't just behind the times, it's a harmful one because it masks the extent to which low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left behind and left offline," Rosenworcel argued.

Broadband usage up but slowing

Google Fiber, Allo Fiber and Ting Internet pointed to a Q3 2023 OpenVault study finding that the average US household used over 500 gigabytes of data per month, up 11% from the prior year. OpenVault said the increase was driven in part by operators launching speed upgrades alongside the use of more bandwidth-intensive applications.

OpenVault's Q3 report also referenced a small but growing group of "extreme power users" who chew up about 5 terabytes of data per month and are part of a group that is more upstream-heavy than users in other categories. However, the overall pace of data consumption has slowed considerably since the early stages of the pandemic. And overall average usage remains largely asymmetric – the average monthly downstream usage dropped to 514.4 GB in Q3, while the average upstream usage climbed to 35.9 GB, according to OpenVault.

Related:How Broadcom and MaxLinear will push the limits of DOCSIS 3.1

Exploiting cable's weakness

The argument set forth by Google Fiber, Allo Fiber and Ting Internet plays to the fiber providers' strength, that fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) is well positioned to deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit broadband services.

It also points to a comparative weakness in most of today's hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks. While DOCSIS-based networks can easily match the proposed downstream definition, they are challenged to meet it on the upstream side.

Cable operators are looking to remedy that with "mid-split" and "high-split" upgrades that dedicate more spectrum to the upstream. The emergence of upgraded DOCSIS 3.1 capabilities would also help cable operators hit those higher upstream numbers, as would coming DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades.

Meanwhile, the proposed speed definitions from the fiber operators would leave satellite broadband offerings in the dust. While some new satellite broadband speed tiers offer downstream speeds up to 100 Mbit/s and more, they still don't offer anything that can match those speeds upstream.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Helium Mobile
Network Technology
Helium Mobile's subscriber count could exceed 8,000
Helium Mobile's subscriber count could exceed 8,000

Dec 15, 2023

Abstract image of US one hundred dollar bill
Broadband
Louisiana will be first state to roll out BEAD grants
Louisiana will be first state to roll out BEAD grants

Dec 15, 2023

Wi-Fi abstract art
Wi Fi
CableLabs Kyrio unit nabs a big Wi-Fi client, changes CEOs
CableLabs Kyrio unit nabs a big Wi-Fi client, changes CEOs

Dec 15, 2023

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Consolidated wins millions in Maine
The Buildout: Consolidated wins millions in Maine

Dec 15, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Network Technology
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks

Dec 14, 2023

Sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability

Dec 6, 2023

Network Technology
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions

Dec 6, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News