Sponsored By

'Extreme power users' an upgrade opportunity for broadband ops – OpenVault'Extreme power users' an upgrade opportunity for broadband ops – OpenVault

The number of broadband subs consuming 5TB of data per month is rising, but some are getting speeds of 100 Mbit/s or less. That's a clear upgrade opportunity for broadband service providers, OpenVault CEO Mark Trudeau says.

Jeff Baumgartner

November 8, 2023

3 Min Read
Conceptual art showing ones and zeros
(Science Photo Library/Alamy Stock Photo)

Broadband data analysis specialist OpenVault is elaborating on a new, growing group of "extreme power users" who consume 5 terabytes (TB) of data per month or more. They are in a subcategory that cable operators need to monitor because they can bog down the network. But the group also presents upgrade and revenue opportunities for broadband service providers.

As OpenVault CEO Mark Trudeau told Light Reading in October at Cable-Tec Expo in Denver, that extreme power user group is small but expanding. The cohort has grown by more than 60% year-over-year, according to OpenVault's Q3 2023 Broadband Insights Report, which analyzes anonymized data collected from its ISP customers (such as from an optical line terminal or a cable modem termination system) to help pin down usage metrics and other broadband usage-related trends.

Extreme power users, who tend to stream a lot more video than other groups, also showed outsized upstream consumption – nearly 1TB per month on average, some 12 times the amount of the average upstream usage of lower-level power users who generally consume around 1TB of data upstream and downstream combined each month.

(Source: OpenVault Q3 2023 Broadband Insights Report)

The majority of customers in the extreme power user base (59%) are getting speeds of 1 Gbit/s or more. But OpenVault found that 7% of the group is getting speeds of 100 Mbit/s or less.

"Operators need to look at this as a revenue opportunity. You're crazy not to reach out to those customers and try to get them to upgrade," OpenVault CEO Mark Trudeau said. "They're going to be happier, and you're going to get more revenue."

Speed upgrades, of course, can lead to higher broadband average revenue per user (ARPU), a metric that the cable industry is emphasizing as operators struggle to grow broadband subscribers amid rising competition and a sluggish housing move market.

Overall data consumption still rising

Looking at the broader picture, OpenVault found that average usage continues to climb, but not nearly at the pace that was seen during the early stages of the pandemic when people were locked down and working and schooling from home.

Average usage (for customers on either unlimited or usage-based data plans) reached 550 gigabytes (GB) in Q3 2023, up from 495.5GB in the year-ago period.

Trudeau said he's somewhat surprised that data consumption continues to rise about 10% to 12% each year, but he attributed that trend to operators introducing speed upgrades along with more usage of bandwidth-intensive applications.

Meanwhile, the share of broadband subs provisioned for speeds of 1 Gbit/s or more inched up to 32.1% from 31.6% in the prior quarter. That cohort was only outpaced by a group of customers who are provisioned to get speeds in the range of 200 Mbit/s to 400 Mbit/s.

(Source: OpenVault Q3 2023 Broadband Insights Report)

Notably, OpenVault is seeing an increase in the number of customers taking speed tiers of 1 Gbit/s or more who get service from operators with usage-based plans. Trudeau said that trend is on the rise because many operators toss in unlimited data with their premium 1-Gig-plus tiers.

Meanwhile, the cohort getting speeds of 100 Mbit/s or less (just 10.1%) is on the decline – down 22% since Q3 2022. While part of that is attributed to new customers taking faster speeds when they sign on or from speed upgrades, there are also signs that some operators are retiring some of their lower-speed tiers.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G
Wireless's Next Frontier: 5G-Advanced Meets the Hangzhou Asian Games
Wireless's Next Frontier: 5G-Advanced Meets the Hangzhou Asian Games

Nov 8, 2023

A magnifying glass placed on a map of India.
Regulatory & Politics
Indian government tries to push telecom gear in Angola, Gambia and Mauritius
Indian government tries to push telecom gear in Angola, Gambia and Mauritius

Nov 8, 2023

Data flowing through cyberspace, cloud computing concept
Cloud
Deutsche Telekom still favors telco DIY over public clouds
Deutsche Telekom still favors telco DIY over public clouds

Nov 8, 2023

Regulatory politics gavel and scale on books
Broadband
Industry hints at possible legal challenges to FCC's digital discrimination rules
Industry hints at possible legal challenges to FCC's digital discrimination rules

Nov 8, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Business Management
ZTE Global Services Ecosystem Forum in Mexico
ZTE Global Services Ecosystem Forum in Mexico

Nov 6, 2023

Network Technology
Ciena’s 10g EPON/25 GS PON demo
Ciena’s 10g EPON/25 GS PON demo

Nov 2, 2023

Wireless
ZTE Claims the World’s First Unmanned Helicopter Wireless Station for Emergency Connectivity in Flood Relief
ZTE Claims the World’s First Unmanned Helicopter Wireless Station for Emergency Connectivity in Flood Relief

Nov 2, 2023

Sylwia Kechiche
5G
Ookla: Gigabit speed expectations don't match reality
Ookla: Gigabit speed expectations don't match reality

Nov 1, 2023

Tereza Krasova
Business Transformation
Network X wraps: 4G has nothing on 5G for sustainability
Network X wraps: 4G has nothing on 5G for sustainability

Oct 31, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News
Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE