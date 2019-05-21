|
Why Telcos Need AI & Automation in 5G Networks
5/21/2019
Heavy Reading's James Crawshaw gives an overview of a session he chaired at the Big 5G Event earlier this month, where network operators discussed their evolving network needs. The discussions he recaps touched on network planning challenges, civil engineering and how closed-loop automation will push 5G networks forward.
