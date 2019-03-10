AT&T Certifies Altair/Murata Cellular IoT Module

SMYRNA, Ga. -- Murata Electronics and Altair Semiconductor have announced that their LTE-M/NB-IoT solution has secured AT&T certification for operating on the carrier's 4G LTE wireless network.

The module is the world's smallest form factor solution that enables the applications that are moving the market forward, such as dual-mode cellular IoT. In addition to its unparalleled size, low power, and cost-efficiency, the Type 1SC's high level of integration drastically cuts time to market and reduces customers' certification costs. The module is powered by Altair's ALT1250, the industry's most advanced cellular IoT chipset, providing the market's lowest power consumption, enabling the longest battery life for cellular IoT. Commercially available, the chipset features a hardware-based security framework and a rich set of features including integrated SIM (iUICC), MCU and GNSS, ideal for integration in a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications.

Measuring just 11.1x11.4x1.4 mm, the module was developed in partnership with Altair and includes an ALT1250 chipset. It also provides Global Navigation Satellite System functionality and is RoHS compliant to address a broad range of consumer and industrial IoT applications.

"Flexible and optimized solutions are the building blocks for realizing IoT on every wireless device. With the AT&T certification, developers can easily tap Murata's RF expertise and access best-in-class solutions. Murata's Type 1SC module is a significant asset as demand for more miniaturized, higher functioning solutions continues on its steep rise," stated Mehul Udani, Director, Connectivity Solutions for Murata Americas.

