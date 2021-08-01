Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Trump may add Tencent to Chinese telco delisting

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 1/8/2021
Comment (0)

You might've thought, with 12 days till another president, economic relations between Beijing and Washington would be full of smiling optimism. They aren't.

A president who can't even post on Facebook has still managed to provoke what could be a long-run economic rift.

Parting shots: Despite having more pressing issues to worry about in the dying days of the Trump presidency, bans on Chinese tech companies continue. (Source: White House)
Parting shots: Despite having more pressing issues to worry about in the dying days of the Trump presidency, bans on Chinese tech companies continue. (Source: White House)

Trading in China's three largest telecoms firms, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong, will now halt on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, January 11, at 4AM New York time.

The decision followed some flip-flopping, amid regulatory uncertainty, and pressure on NYSE President Stacey Cunningham, in a Tuesday telephone call from the soon-to-be-ex US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In the delisting's fall-out, indices, including S&P Dow Jones, MSCI and FTSE Russell, have said they will now remove the Chinese telecoms companies from indices like FTSE Rusell's Global Equity Index and China A Inclusion.

And this, in turn, has made passive investing funds that follow the indices engage in a massive sell-off of the Chinese telecoms stocks. The three firms dropped a combined $5.6 billion of market capitalization in their Hong Kong listings on Friday.

Boiling in Beijing

The US behavior towards the Chinese telcos is arbitrary and will undermine US interests, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.

Meanwhile, there are reports the Trump administration is considering adding Alibaba and Tencent to the blacklist. Other Chinese companies are also being discussed, though a counter-argument is that such wider moves would also hurt US investors.

A Donald Trump executive order which takes effect on January 11 prohibits transactions in securities "of any Communist Chinese military company" by "any United States person." Hence the stock market delistings.

Whether or not a business is a "Communist Chinese military company" or not is up to the US Secretary of Defense to determine.

For the next twelve days, this up to is Christopher Miller, now acting secretary, who has kept the Pentagon's list here. Trump had fired the previous Defense Secretary, Gulf War army veteran Mark Esper, on Twitter after Mr. Esper opposed deploying active-duty military troops during protests against US police brutality.

Worries from a wacky Washington

Trump has done much this week to stamp a lasting mark on US China policy before President-Elect Joseph Biden's administration takes over on January 20. The departing president appears keen to expand his legacy beyond encouraging Viking horn-wearing QAnon supporters like Jake Angeli to occupy the US Congress. (British Jamiroqui singer Jay Kay was forced to deny on Twitter he was in the US Capitol building.)

On Tuesday, Trump banned US transactions with eight Chinese payments apps, including Tencent's QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

And Chinese largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) also has found itself on the Pentagon's blacklist.

China will take action to protect its companies' legitimate rights and interests, says Ms. Hua.

But China's state-run Global Times has said Biden's choice of Commerce Secretary, Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo, may "ease China-US trade tensions." Ms. Raimondo worked in venture capital before entering politics, and as governor she once said , at a US national governor association conference in 2017, she hoped the two countries could broaden their areas of cooperation.

In the absence of more substantive signs from the incoming administration, Beijing and other capitals are picking over every past public utterance of his cabinet choices so far. Beijing though will pin more of its hopes on Biden's choice as US Trade Representative, which it notes "holds the most weight in China-US economic cooperation."

Most observers polled by the Harvard Business Review think the Biden administration will roll back some of Trump's restrictions on Chinese tech firms and pursue a less combative trade policy. Going too far in this direction may expose him to China hawks in the Republican party, whose lingering strength will be one of the lasting legacies of Trump's term.

But at this point, it's all reading tea leaves.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

1 of 2
Next Page
Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE