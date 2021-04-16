Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Telstra, I Squared in PCCW Global tilt – report

News Analysis Robert Clark 4/16/2021
Comment (0)

Australian telco Telstra has been making a play for HKT's international unit PCCW Global.

It held talks for several months directly with HKT, and also in conjunction with Miami-based private equity firm I Squared Capital, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

I Squared, which already owns some major global telecoms assets, was willing to take a partial stake in a merger between Telstra International and PCCW Global. It hired Martjin Blanken, a former head of Telstra Enterprise, to lead negotiations on its behalf. The talks continued to an advanced stage until February, but the current status is unclear, the SMH said.

Kerb appeal

For Telstra HKT's global assets have obvious appeal as it tries to fire up offshore growth. PCCW Global operates a Tier-1 global Internet backbone with 127 PoPs, a huge MPLS VPN footprint and a new highly agile SDN-based service portfolio.

Telstra is in the process of a major restructure in which its assets and businesses are being placed in dedicated subsidiaries. It announced last month that the international business, including subsea cables will also be placed in a separate subsidiary.

This is not its first deal with HKT. At the height of the bandwidth bubble the two merged their subsea assets to form the Reach JV. Telstra also acquired HKT's mobile arm CSL but sold it back in 2013. Telstra International has 3,500 employees and subsea capacity across the Pacific, Asia and Europe, with access to 2,000 PoPs.

The role of I Squared, an infrastructure specialist with some $13 billion of assets under management, is intriguing. It purchased HGC Global Communications, Hutchison Telecom's global fiber unit, for HK$14.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2017. HGC operates multiple fiber routes into mainland China as well as worldwide fiber capacity.

Last October I Squared bought the infrastructure assets of NYSE-listed GTT Communications for $2.15 billion. "This is part of our digital strategy where we are effectively taking fiber network assets in Asia, Europe and the US, with the intention of growing them," managing partner Gautam Bhandari told Reuters.

Taking a stake in a Telstra-PCCW Global deal, as is reported, would seem a departure from its practice of fully acquiring assets. But it also underlines the company's confidence in the potential of the global capacity markets in the current data boom and ahead of the wave of 5G services.

I Squared Capital did not respond to a query from Light Reading.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE