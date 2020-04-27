Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

As Ericsson advances, Nokia's 5G business may be finished in China

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 4/27/2020
Comment (0)

Is it "le fin" for the Finns in China?

The award of huge 5G contracts by China's big three service providers has left Nokia empty-handed months after the Finnish firm warned of growing Chinese support for domestic vendors. Deals reportedly worth nearly $10 billion have been dished out by China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom in the last few weeks. Nokia scraped not even a cent.

Chinese partiality has not worked out quite so badly for Ericsson, the other big Western vendor. After landing a contract with Mobile worth about $593 million (at today's exchange rate), the Swedish company at the weekend reportedly picked up a double-digit share of a massive 5G tender issued by Telecom and Unicom, which are jointly building a 5G network. Analysts have put the overall value of this tender at around $4.6 billion. Ericsson seems to have walked off with deals worth at least $460 million.

The outcome seems to reflect the different mobile fortunes of the Nordic vendors. Ericsson has looked resurgent in the last year or so, building market share by replacing either Nokia or China's Huawei as an equipment supplier in telco networks. Under CEO Börje Ekholm, it has sold various non-mobile assets and focused its research-and-development budget on 5G technology.

Winners in China Mobile 5G tender ($M)
(Source: Ericsson, news reports, Light Reading)
(Source: Ericsson, news reports, Light Reading)

The strategy seems to have paid off. China has long rigged its telecom market in favor of domestic firms, leaving Ericsson with just a tenth of the market, according to Ekholm's own estimate. A Viking excursion designed to increase that share seemed at risk of being caught in the trade crossfire between China and the US. Yet with 11.5% of the Mobile tender, and a double-digit share of the Telecom and Unicom work, Ericsson appears to have advanced.

"We are quite proud of that achievement, particularly considering we are the only non-Chinese vendor that got market share," said Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson's head of networks, in discussing the 5G deal with Mobile before news surfaced of the Telecom and Unicom work. "It is 11.5% and that is multiplied by a high number of basestations in the total market to provide quite a significant amount of volume."

In comparison, Nokia's mobile situation looks bleak. Last year, the Finnish company alerted investors to 5G product difficulties that have torn into profit margins and upset financial targets. It was admittedly distracted by the integration of the Alcatel-Lucent business it bought in 2016. Initially, it made a poor choice to use more expensive, programmable components in its 5G products, hoping these would appeal to customers. Blame has also been attached to hold-ups at an important supplier, with several analysts identifying Intel as the culprit.

Did Nokia's 5G problems drive Chinese operators toward other suppliers? Pressure on gross margins, blamed largely on its costly 5G components, will certainly have given Nokia less wiggle room on price during negotiations. But the Alcatel-Lucent merger may also have put Nokia in an awkward position, boosting its market share to a level that made Chinese authorities uncomfortable, according to one industry expert who previously spoke with Light Reading on condition of anonymity. "Since foreigners should not have too high market share, it is likely that the other vendors will gain at the expense of Nokia," he said last year.

Fixing the 5G mess is now consuming Nokia's time and resources, and the China disaster will make that task even harder. Nokia's 5G mobile business in China remains an aspiration, and the firm now lacks a lucrative source of revenue it could have partly reinvested in product improvements. In July 2019, during an interview with Light Reading, Kristian Pullola, Nokia's chief financial officer, warned of a possible retreat from China sparked by growing support for homegrown suppliers. Nokia's commitment to China is likely to be a talking point when it publishes quarterly results later this week.

The optics look good
But if it's down in 5G mobile, Nokia has everything to play for as China's only western provider of fiber and copper network products. Given the increase in Ericsson's market share, Nokia may have been snubbed largely for reasons of product competitiveness rather than geopolitics. Still highly regarded for its expertise in core, fixed and transport technologies, it will be desperate to make up for its 5G loss in these areas. Discussing China ambitions in its 2019 annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nokia said it would be "prudent in 5G, while targeting more attractive opportunities with communications service providers in other parts of our business, such as core, routing, transport, fixed access and LTE, as well as with enterprise and webscale customers."

Halting the decay is a priority for Nokia, whose Chinese business was on the slide even before 5G contract awards. Last year, revenues from China fell 15%, to about €1.8 billion ($2 billion). While that is still more than Ericsson, the gap is shrinking. The Swedish firm reported growth in China sales of about 8% in 2019, to just less than 15.8 billion Swedish kronor ($1.6 billion). After this week's updates, Ericsson and Nokia may be on course to trade places.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Unfortunately, the China 5G upset at least temporarily shuts Nokia out of what may be the fastest-growing part of the infrastructure market this year. Claiming to have made a full recovery from COVID-19, China is prioritizing investment in 5G mobile technology and targeting the rollout of about half a million 5G basestations by the end of 2020. Still-suffering Europe faces 5G delays, according to Ericsson and Huawei. And US operators will struggle to maintain spending as unemployment soars.

Aside from any supply chain constraints, perhaps the biggest risk to Ericsson is on profitability. The Swedish firm has repeatedly had to warn investors that its 5G landgrab could nibble into margins, as it offers generous deals to secure projects deemed strategically important. So far, though, it has been able to protect margins through cutbacks without hurting its competitiveness. Nokia's ailments have undoubtedly helped.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Those pestiferous men and their 5G machines

Stay away from 5G masts, inject yourself with Dettol and douse your cornflakes in pure alcohol. The COVID-19 madness spreads.

AT&T's Stankey creates another stink as 3K more jobs vanish

Employees at one of the world's biggest operators are in for an especially hard time during COVID-19, but at least the bosses will be fine.

Ericsson: Reasons to be cheerful

The Swedish equipment maker is coping with the pandemic better than some had feared.

Big Tech's 'hiring spree' will leave many behind

As a few major technology firms continue to recruit thousands of employees, more will be considering layoffs.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE