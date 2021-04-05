Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Google moves a step closer to running Vodafone

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 5/4/2021
Comment (0)

Send out a potentially important news update on one of the rare days when news staff are not tethered to their laptops and you can guarantee that fewer people will notice. So it's curious that Vodafone, as an operator headquartered in the UK, chose a UK public holiday to announce its latest tie-up with a US public cloud.

Did its deal with Google Cloud have greater relevance for people in the US? Hardly. Vodafone has not had a US operation since 2013, when it collected $130 billion for selling its stake in Verizon. Its existing UK business, on the other hand, is at the epicenter of the arrangement. Employees working for the UK operation will certainly be affected, Vodafone acknowledges in its statement. So, indirectly, will Vodafone's customers.

Vodafone cannot go it alone on analytics, CTO Johan Wibergh previously said.
Vodafone cannot go it alone on analytics, CTO Johan Wibergh previously said.

The timing was possibly just an oversight. The Financial Times evidently secured a pre-briefing but had to cover the story on a Sunday – when reading the FT is one of the saddest pastimes available to mankind – to beat the official release on May 3. Like any deal with a public cloud, however, this one raises awkward questions for the telco partner.

Partner is a charitable term in this case because Google Cloud is clearly responsible for all the heavy lifting. Vodafone is basically handing over the keys to its huge vault of data and asking for Google's help in managing it more efficiently. The hope is that a public cloud's technology expertise will improve services and reduce costs.

Age of Nucleus

It is not quite framed that way by Vodafone, of course. The deal is presented as a jointly developed data platform called Nucleus that will crunch up to 50 terabytes of Vodafone data inside the cloud each day and provide constructive solutions to mind-bending telecom problems. What network faults can be expected based on current traffic patterns? How can these be fixed in the most cost-effective manner? What broadband package would best suit Mr. Ramsbottom of Chipping Sodbury given his predilection for streaming gardening shows after supper? That sort of thing.

There are 700 of these "use cases" that Vodafone has identified so far. In the meantime, another jointly developed system called Dynamo will act as a lightning-quick courier, picking up the bytes that Nucleus crunches and dropping them off at the point where they are needed in Vodafone's international footprint like a pizza delivery boy of data.

None of this has lurched into view unexpectedly. Vodafone first teamed up with Google on analytics in late 2019. Previously, it had been using an on-premises data platform that relied on 600 physical servers and Hadoop, a set of open-source software tools. By the time of the first Google tie-up, that platform was beginning to look as sophisticated as a pocket calculator. The solution was to shift all of Vodafone's global data into Google Cloud and manage it using a customized platform called Neuron, built largely with Google's cloud and AI skills.

Nucleus, then, is an offshoot of Neuron, if not its successor. It is currently being developed by 1,000 employees of Vodafone and Google based in the UK, Spain and the US. At some point, though, it will be fully operational, just as Neuron already is in multiple Vodafone markets. And when that happens, Google will effectively be running Vodafone's operations.

OK, that is a gross exaggeration. A fairer assessment is that technology developed by Google will be a step closer to running Vodafone's operations. If that were not the case, then Vodafone would not talk of benefits such as simplifying those operations and the attendant cost savings, or how Nucleus can aid decision making. Among other things, all of its SAP systems are to be moved into Google Cloud as part of the latest deal. Many of the servers, much of the on-premises infrastructure Vodafone has previously used, will no longer be required.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

What's not to like? On the savings side alone, Vodafone apparently thinks it can slash the cost of running some systems by 20% to 40%, according to the FT's report. Its previously outlined objective is to realize a net reduction in annual operating expenses of at least €1.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) in 2021, compared with 2018.

That partly means layoffs. Yet to publish its annual report for March 2021, Vodafone last year revealed that staff numbers fell by nearly 11,000 between 2018 and 2020, to roughly 95,200 employees. While the divestment of some assets explains much of the drop, automation and technology are known to have already claimed hundreds of jobs at Vodafone's network operations centers.

Kneel before Google

Thanks to the Google tie-up, Vodafone should become a more lightly staffed and a faster-moving business, better at fixing problems and responding to new demands. Yet no one can pretend this is not a capitulation to a public cloud that has superior technology. The logical end point of the whole affair is that Nucleus becomes the brains of the operation, responsible for all the important decisions about network investment, service delivery and troubleshooting – even if human beings still approve those decisions (for now).

The thing is that Vodafone probably had no alternative. Over the last six years, Google's budget for research and development has nearly doubled, to about $27.6 billion, while Vodafone's share price has lost more than 40% of its value. Telecom operators are in retreat from content, the cloud, asset ownership – just about anything that is not to do with simply operating a data pipe as efficiently as they can. Facing a huge bill for investment in 5G and full-fiber networks, Vodafone could never have built Nucleus on its own.

But other service providers are doing similar things. Ultimately, the only differentiation will be with those operators that continue to resist the cloud, despite their loss of competitiveness. The ones that buckle are hitching themselves to the public cloud in exchange for juicier profits. Yet history shows margins will inevitably come under pressure again without structural changes in the telecom sector.

The paradox is that telcos are currently determined to be less reliant on a small number of giant equipment makers even as they bind themselves to a trio of even more powerful US clouds. Maybe the apparent invincibility of those clouds is a factor. Unlike Ericsson and Nokia at one time or another in the last six years, Amazon, Google and Microsoft have never looked even close to failure. Combined, they made a net profit of $24.8 billion for the recent first quarter, on sales of $158.3 billion.

Yet extrication from a public cloud deal threatens to be much harder than swapping out radio equipment. In its October antitrust investigation into big tech, the US House of Representatives warned of "vendor lock-in" and said customers attempting to move clouds would usually face "high switching costs" plus "technical design challenges."

Quoted in the report, Snap, the developer of the Snapchat messaging service, said moving from Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud to another platform would "cause us to incur significant time and expense." The telco pact with the cloud may carry a high price indeed.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Dish fealty to AWS risks 'vendor lock-in' and open RAN fallout

The company building America's fourth mobile network does not appear to share policymakers' concerns about the dominance of the public clouds.

UK risks own goal with open RAN diversity plan

The British government is pushing through an 'open' agenda that will restrict operators' freedom of choice.

The 1970s comeback in UK telecom is a new virus

A government-appointed taskforce wants to interfere in the decisions that operators make about their suppliers, according to a report.

Huawei and the great 6G schism

The Chinese equipment giant questions the need for 6G and even 5G technology as protectionism looms and US sanctions force a strategic shift.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE