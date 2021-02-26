Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
6G

From 5G to 6G: What could it look like?

Guest Perspectives Nermin Mohamed, Wind River 2/26/2021
Comment (0)

Although 5G networks are just now coming into reality, technologists are already working on the next big thing: the 6G future. If we're learning anything from 5G implementations, it's that the demand for connectivity is increasing at an exponential rate as wireless communication is becoming more and more essential to our daily lives. From self-driving cars to Internet-connected coffee machines, from smart sensors that monitor medical conditions to factories full of robots, the power of wireless is pushing our world ever forward.

As demand for connectivity increases, it's time to begin defining the 6G standard, and understanding the benefits and challenges that 6G will present.

Evolution of a hyper-connected world

As automation surges and the uses of virtual reality expand, the need for faster, more secure communication has grown.

Hyperconnectivity, the trend toward online work and communication, has accelerated due to the global pandemic. Entire companies and even industries have moved to online working. After the workday is over, people switch from video calls to online gaming. From virtual reality games to massively multiplayer immersive experiences, participation in online games has skyrocketed.

Colleagues no longer come together at an office building to work or at a sports stadium to watch a game. They go online, in millions of homes, to meet colleagues, drive virtual race cars, or cheer on their favorite rock stars at a virtual concert.

Robotic surgery, tel-a-doc services and online meetings are examples of technologies that are being implemented in new and ever more powerful ways. But each new implementation also strains available processing power and existing communication channels.

The industry is seeing the demand for speed and power accelerating as more 5G implementations come online. Now is the time to start defining the 6G standard that will meet the evolving needs of our hyper-connected world.

6G: Faster than fast

The 6G revolution will focus on how to connect and control the billions of machines – macro to micro to nano – in our digital future. The 6G standard will truly be a next-generation communications standard.

Two key drivers for building 6G are increased speed and lower latency. 5G allows us to download a movie in under a minute. But 6G brings the possibility to download more than 140 hours of movies in that same minute. Along with lightning-fast speed will come extreme reliability. No more lost connections, timeouts, or pixellated video calls. Faster, more reliable connectivity will provide a seamless and powerful online user experience.

In the business world, the power of 6G will transform the way we work and meet. Think of having high-fidelity mobile holograms at the touch of a button, allowing us to converse with coworkers as if we were both sitting at the same table. Meetings can go truly virtual, reducing the need for long-haul flights and massive in-person conferences. Medicine can use 6G to provide faster emergency response to wider coverage areas, diagnosing and prescribing treatment across continents. Doctors can train and supervise assistants in local communities across the country, providing faster and better medical treatment. With the speed of 6G, online games and competitions can also be transformed into truly immersive Extended Reality (XR), complete with smart wearables, headsets and even implants.

6G: A massive leap forward

6G will be a massive leap forward in performance, even compared to the new 5G networks now being rolled out. 6G will operate on terahertz (THz) bands from 100GHz to 10THz, delivering a peak data rate of 1000 gigabits/second with air latency lower than 100 microseconds. 6G will be 50 times faster than 5G, 100 times more reliable, offer wider coverage and support ten times more devices per square kilometer.

With that kind of speed and power, it's hard to say exactly what the 6G architecture will look like. Early discussions predict advanced levels of automation and connectivity. 6G may also include optimizations that improve network design and overcome the current limitations of mobile devices. Advanced edge computing and powerful AI systems will leverage 6G's lightning fast speed to coordinate complex systems like road traffic and stock markets.

Navigating 6G hurdles

There are, however, challenges to overcome in designing the 6G standard and implementations, including high-spectrum path loss, high computation requirements, and massive amounts of real-time information. Meeting these challenges will require collaboration, openness, and cloud technology across a wide range of industries.

As billions of machines are connected to each other, AI will play an ever larger and more important role in managing many aspects of 6G systems and infrastructure. Building these AI systems will be challenging but the payoffs will be increased performance, lowered costs and a wider range of useful services.

When will 6G arrive?

Today, 6G is in the early research phase. While 5G is receiving most of the attention right now, technologists and scientists are already studying what the 6G standard might encompass.

Past rollouts of 3G (2000), 4G (2010) and 5G (2020) happened every ten years or so. Some in the industry look to 2028 as the timetable for completing the definition of the 6G standard, with earliest commercial efforts following to test the standard and flesh out implementation details. Larger commercial deployments would start sometime after that, perhaps in 2030.

6G brings exciting possibilities in terms of speed and reliability. As we continue to live and work virtually, technology will continue to improve to support this hyper-connected world. While 6G may be a decade away, companies are already envisioning the best uses for 6G as we usher in a new era of technology.

— Nermin Mohamed, Head of Telecommunications Solutions, Wind River

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Run CNFs on Virtual Machines To Optimize Your 5G Networks
Video: Service Provider Customer Story Highlights from VMworld 2020 Telco 5G Track
Telco Cloud for Dummies
Omdia Technology Analysis: AI-based RAN solutions
Video: CTO Rod Naphan on Navigating Your Network’s Cloud Journey
Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks: A 2020 Heavy Reading Survey
Webinar: Virtualized RAN: 4G/5G Strategies, Opportunities and Pitfalls
3 key considerations for virtual radio access network growth
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN

A new report reveals that comprehensive network performance management across legacy and SD-WAN deployments will be key to driving successful managed services.

Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world

The pandemic has accelerated progress in the broadband market and sharpened the focus on the critical role that connectivity plays in our everyday lives.

Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation

Juniper Paragon Automation is a modular portfolio of cloud-native software applications that deliver closed-loop automation in 5G and multi-cloud environments.

A translation guide to marketing speak

What we have here is a failure to communicate.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE