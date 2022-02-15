Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

No need to get excited about VM O2 'cancel' of Vodafone MVNO deal

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 2/15/2022
Comment (0)

A weekend report suggesting Vodafone was caught on the hop by Virgin Media O2 terminating its MVNO deal early was, as it turns out, no surprise at all.

"Nothing new here," a VM O2 spokesperson told Light Reading. He pointed to a VM O2 notice to bondholders, posted as part of the operator's Q2 2021 financials last summer, that made clear it was severing MVNO ties with Vodafone following its joint venture agreement with Telefonica UK (O2 UK).

With O2 UK on board, boasting a nationwide UK mobile network, Virgin Media's need for Vodafone as an MVNO partner sharply diminished.

"In November 2019, we entered into a new 5-year MVNO deal with Vodafone that enabled the launch of 5G services for our mobile customers in the UK in January 2021," read the VM O2 statement. "Following the formation of the joint venture notice has been given to cancel this MVNO agreement."

Vodafone also told Light Reading there was nothing to get hot under the MVNO collar about (at least in terms of nasty surprises).

With O2 UK on board, Virgin Media's need for Vodafone as an MVNO partner is sharply diminished. (Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)
With O2 UK on board, Virgin Media's need for Vodafone as an MVNO partner is sharply diminished.
(Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Notice was given by Virgin Media back in June 2021, when their merger completed, and we expect to support the majority of their three million plus customers on our network until later this year," said Vodafone via email.

"MVNO is a resurgent sector for us, where we've seen strong growth in recent years with our other partners."

Questions unanswered

Despite the dousing of flames, however – and Vodafone's positioning in what it calls a "resurgent" MVNO market – there are still uncertainties for the outsider looking in.

How much notice did VM O2 give Vodafone, for example, to cancel the five-year MVNO contract? What is the financial damage? Does VM O2 owe Vodafone any compensation? When will migration of customers from Vodafone to VM O2 start and finish?

No doubt a lot of this is commercially sensitive information, but long standing Vodafone shareholders – who have seen the share price halve since early 2018 – will surely be interested in it.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE