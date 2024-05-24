Malaysia's DNB and Ericsson complete tests that boost 5G capacity and reach

Ericsson said Thursday that Malaysia's Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has successfully trialled its multi-band booster solution that could boost the capacity, reach and coverage of the state-owned wholesale 5G network.

A multi-band booster combines the traditional microwave (6-42GHz) and E-band (70/80GHz) band frequencies, enhancing the amount of data that can be transmitted between cell towers and the core network.

According to Ericsson, the high availability of the lower frequency microwave bands – when combined with the high capacity of the E-band – enables wireless signals to travel over much longer distances and wider geographical areas.

The DNB trial involved the deployment of Ericsson's Mini-Link 6365 and Mini-Link 6371 for the traditional microwave bands as well as the Mini-Link 6352 for the E band. Ericsson said this combination extends the reach of the E band up to two times while the capacity of the traditional band is enhanced by five times.

"This achievement makes DNB the first in the region to be able to deliver the benefits of 5G faster, wider and even more efficiently," David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said in a press release.

Preparing for future 5G Advanced networks

According to Ericsson, the multi-band booster solution is a key enabler for future 5G Advanced networks, providing an energy-efficient, faster, cost-efficient and simplified solution for rural and underserved areas.

The company pointed out that the combination of the high data throughput, low-latency coverage, reliability and simplified outdoor deployment make the solution suitable for applications like fixed wireless access and requirements introduced by 5G Advanced.

Ericsson said the solution can also be used to connect different sites within enterprise networks with high capacity and minimum indoor footprint, without having to wait for fiber to be available.