Malaysia's DNB and Ericsson complete tests that boost 5G capacity and reach

According to Ericsson, the high availability of the lower frequency microwave bands – when combined with the high capacity of the E-band – enables wireless signals to travel over longer distances and wider geographical areas.

Gigi Onag, Senior Editor, APAC

May 24, 2024

2 Min Read
Ericsson and DNB complete test that boost 5G capacity and reach
(Source: Ericsson)

Ericsson said Thursday that Malaysia's Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has successfully trialled its multi-band booster solution that could boost the capacity, reach and coverage of the state-owned wholesale 5G network.

A multi-band booster combines the traditional microwave (6-42GHz) and E-band (70/80GHz) band frequencies, enhancing the amount of data that can be transmitted between cell towers and the core network.

According to Ericsson, the high availability of the lower frequency microwave bands – when combined with the high capacity of the E-band – enables wireless signals to travel over much longer distances and wider geographical areas.

The DNB trial involved the deployment of Ericsson's Mini-Link 6365 and Mini-Link 6371 for the traditional microwave bands as well as the Mini-Link 6352 for the E band. Ericsson said this combination extends the reach of the E band up to two times while the capacity of the traditional band is enhanced by five times.

"This achievement makes DNB the first in the region to be able to deliver the benefits of 5G faster, wider and even more efficiently," David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said in a press release.

Preparing for future 5G Advanced networks

According to Ericsson, the multi-band booster solution is a key enabler for future 5G Advanced networks, providing an energy-efficient, faster, cost-efficient and simplified solution for rural and underserved areas.

The company pointed out that the combination of the high data throughput, low-latency coverage, reliability and simplified outdoor deployment make the solution suitable for applications like fixed wireless access and requirements introduced by 5G Advanced.

Ericsson said the solution can also be used to connect different sites within enterprise networks with high capacity and minimum indoor footprint, without having to wait for fiber to be available.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: GoNetspeed grows its East Coast footprint
The Buildout: GoNetspeed grows its East Coast footprint

May 24, 2024

French businessman Xavier Niel
Finance
Eurobites: Xavier Niel makes $4.1B bid for Millicom
Eurobites: Xavier Niel makes $4.1B bid for Millicom

May 24, 2024

T-Mobile store with people lined up outside
Operations
Lycamobile asks US government for help against T-Mobile
Lycamobile asks US government for help against T-Mobile

May 23, 2024

Singtel logo on its headquarters in Singapore.
Finance
Singtel earnings plunge 64% on writedowns
Singtel earnings plunge 64% on writedowns

May 23, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
T-Mobile US taps Airties for Smart Wi-Fi & Other UpdatesT-Mobile US taps Airties for Smart Wi-Fi & Other Updates
AT&T's Stephanie Ormston
Network Automation
How AT&T is testing the waters with network APIsHow AT&T is testing the waters with network APIs
thumbnail
Network Automation
Tech, services and culture: Lumen, Alianza take on telco transformationTech, services and culture: Lumen, Alianza take on telco transformation
thumbnail
5G
Thelander's adventures in 5G, both personal and professionalThelander's adventures in 5G, both personal and professional
A factory floor with rows of industrial machines, conveyor belts and an American flag on the back wall.
5G
Touring Ericsson's 5G manufacturing plant in the USTouring Ericsson's 5G manufacturing plant in the US