Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Huawei ban in UK is surely just a matter of time

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 7/3/2020
Comment (0)

Boris Johnson, the UK's scruffy prime minister, is facing the Luis Suarez dilemma about Huawei's role in 5G.

Suarez, for those in the dark, is a Uruguayan soccer star who currently plays as a striker for Spanish team Barcelona. Technically, he is brilliant – so dextrous with his feet he could have fingers in place of toes.

He is also one of the dirtiest players in the game, with a vampiric enthusiasm for biting opponents. He was first caught doing it in 2010, earning the sobriquet the "cannibal of Ajax" when he was a player for the Dutch side. Three years later, at Liverpool, he chomped into Chelsea player Branislav Ivanović. Undeterred by the lax punishments, Suarez next sank his teeth into Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup in 2014. Replays showed a dental impression in Chiellini's shoulder, as if it were the mould for a mouth guard.

On the attack
Luis Suarez bites Branislav Ivanović during a Liverpool-Chelsea clash.
Luis Suarez bites Branislav Ivanović during a Liverpool-Chelsea clash.

After three such infractions, any average player would have received a lifetime ban. But not Suarez. Soccer authorities knew that losing a star of his quality would do incalculable damage to the sport. Now 33 years old, he remains on the team sheet of one of the world's biggest clubs.

Much the same concerns loom over a UK government decision about banishing Huawei from the UK's 5G market.

The Chinese equipment vendor is rightly seen as one of the most technically proficient in the world. Fans and opponents highlight its superiority over rivals in some areas. Excommunicating it would hurt the entire game and leave customers out of pocket, goes the argument. 5G would suffer for years.

Yet, increasingly, Huawei looks to its opponents like one of the dirtiest players around. Unlike Suarez, it has never been caught in flagrante delicto. But the checklist of possible sins and misdemeanors grows longer by the day. It is also as Chinese as Peking duck. Even if Huawei really is saintly, its government is most certainly not, as far as public opinion in the West is concerned.

Huawei robbery
To recount, Huawei has repeatedly been accused of filching intellectual property from rivals including Cisco and Canada's Nortel, whose demise coincided with Huawei's ascendancy, as described in this excellent piece of investigative journalism by Bloomberg this week. Huawei has repeatedly denied these allegations, but many outside China remain unconvinced.

Using its misbegotten gains, Huawei then spent years undercutting rivals with the succor of China's state-owned banks, say critics. Publicly listed firms in Europe and North America, including Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Nokia and Nortel, simply could not withstand this government-backed assault. Although questions (and eyebrows) were raised, most Western governments, including the UK's, did not stop their national operators from buying Huawei equipment. Some became almost entirely dependent on the firm, according to new research by Strand Consult.

More recently, Huawei has been accused of flogging equipment to Iran, in breach of US trade sanctions, and of trying to cover up its activities there. Meng Wanzhou, its chief financial officer and the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, is under house arrest in Canada, awaiting possible extradition to the US to face related charges of fraud. Huawei is fighting the case, but documents uncovered by Reuters are damning.

No one has ever proved Huawei's products are a conduit for Chinese spies or would allow China to cripple other countries' national infrastructure. But is the risk worth taking? Huawei's Chinese identity clearly puts it under the control of an autocratic, unaccountable government, just like any other Chinese company or citizen. As this week's brutal intervention in Hong Kong has demonstrated, that government now looks like a sinister force in international affairs.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

"China is much more aggressive than it was in the past," says John Strand, the CEO of Strand Consult. "The list of things they don't tolerate is becoming longer and longer and the way they react is becoming harder and harder. You cannot compare the China you had five years ago with the China you have today."

Hong Kong could, indeed, be the final straw for Huawei in the UK. After a Chinese crackdown on the supposedly semi-autonomous region, Johnson this week offered UK citizenship to 3 million Hong Kongers. China's response was to say it would block the citizenship plan. As relations deteriorate, Johnson may warm to the idea of a Huawei ban.

Little red card?
And yet a ban would cost UK operators about £1.5 billion (US$1.9 billion) in replacement costs, according to Enders Analysis, a market-research firm. It would leave the UK reliant on two big Nordic vendors – Ericsson and Nokia – for most of its mobile equipment. Worse, it would hinder the rollout of 5G, say operators, risking the UK's technology advantage.

Largely for these reasons, the UK, under US pressure, meted out much softer restrictions in January, limiting Huawei to 35% of any 5G radio access network and 35% of any fiber-based broadband one. The vendor was banned from the sensitive "core," the control center of any network, where operators had themselves decided it was too risky to use.

Unfortunately for Huawei, authorities may feel the case for an outright ban now outweighs the telco concerns. If 5G really is that important – and Vodafone this week said it could be worth more than £150 billion ($187 billion) to the UK economy by 2030 – avoiding "bad actors" would seem paramount. Next to that figure, a £1.5 billion bill to guarantee national security would look small.

Operators still think keeping Huawei out of the core mitigates the risk. But this argument sounds tenuous. Arun Bansal, the head of Ericsson's business in Europe, reckons it will be harder to say where core ends and radio begins in 5G networks. "That boundary will disappear in 5G simply because of the way the architecture will be done," he told Light Reading in a previous interview.

It is not just about any security threat China might pose, either. Recent US sanctions may cut off Huawei's access to vital components made with US equipment or design expertise, including semiconductors from Taiwan's TSMC. Huawei's inventory could run out within a year, according to some analysts, threatening the company's very survival. Switching to other vendors may be a prudent move by UK operators.

New equipment rivals are emerging, too. South Korean electronics giant Samsung is at the forefront of that crowd. It has already landed deals in other markets where operators are swapping out Huawei, including Canada (with Telus) and New Zealand (with Spark).

Daryl Schoolar, an analyst with Omdia, says the South Korean vendor was previously wary of investing in Europe while the fate of Chinese players remained uncertain. "But this was two years ago, and Huawei and ZTE's position appears to be getting worse, not better," he says.

NEC and Fujitsu, Japanese firms that are trying to challenge the big vendors in parts of the mobile infrastructure market, could also be viable options. Just this week, Fujitsu landed a deal to provide radio equipment in the US (for Dish, which is building the country's fourth mobile network). It has reportedly been in talks with UK authorities.

As for the delay to 5G, doubts persist over whether this technology will be as game-changing as cheerleaders claim. What's clear is that it will not make a huge difference at first, merely supercharging connections for smartphone customers and freeing up space on congested mobile networks.

The UK can arguably afford a delay, too. Omdia ranks it ahead of every other European country bar Switzerland on 5G preparedness. Some have yet even to license spectrum for use with 5G services, and the coronavirus pandemic has prompted several countries to postpone these auctions. Handsets might take longer to appear as well, including a 5G iPhone.

The mood is definitely changing. Earlier this week, Oliver Dowden, the UK's culture secretary, told parliament that US sanctions were "likely to have an impact on the viability of Huawei as a provider for the 5G network." Discussing Huawei with reporters, Johnson emphasized a need to protect the UK from "hostile state vendors." Unlike Suarez, Huawei could soon receive a permanent red card.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Facebook's boycotters risk mainly hurting themselves

The Internet platform's audience has been growing just as major advertisers decide to practice social distancing.

The US won't get its Independence Day from Chinese tech

US officials are promoting open RAN as an answer to China, but the technology specifications are based partly on Chinese IP.

Vodafone silent on Huawei as it values 5G at £158B to UK economy

Greater support from government authorities will be needed if the UK is to realize the full benefits of 5G, says a new report from the UK operator.

5G protest movement keeps marching on

The campaign against the new mobile technology flared up in Ireland this week, and it's not just about the coronavirus.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE