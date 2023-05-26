Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

The Notebook Dump: Banks, broadband, Big 5G

5/26/2023


Light Reading editors Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss big topics from last week's Big 5G Event in Austin, including generative AI and the relatively decent weather. They also discuss next week's release of version two of the FCC's national broadband map, the emergence of generative AI, yet another Dish/Amazon rumor and more.

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few things covered in this episode:

  • Congratulations or happy birthday to banks, or something (00:20)
  • Reflections on last week's Big 5G Event in Austin (02:20)
  • Update on version two of the FCC broadband map and BEAD allocations (03:50)
  • Generative AI and private networks were Big Topics at the Big 5G (07:40)
  • Phil tries explaining farming in an effort to discuss John Deere's enterprise tech (10:40)
  • Mike is going on vacation to celebrate seven years of Dish/Amazon rumors (13:15)
  • Kelsey's deep thoughts on mobile bundles (18:50)
  • Won't someone think of the content consumers? (22:20)

The stories covered include:

Have a great weekend!

— The Staff, Light Reading

