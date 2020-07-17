WiCipedia: New inclusivity report for LGBTQ workers

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: The stats on LGBTQ inclusivity at work; how to self-advocate; caste systems follow Indian workers to the US; and more.

An inclusivity report for LGBTQ workers was released in honor of Pride month by Blind, an online community where people can anonymously share and discuss mostly tech-based workplace culture. The report is overwhelmingly positive, with 86% of respondents claiming they feel their companies are safe for LGBTQ employees. However, that's not the full story, as those stats take a 10% decline when only LGBTQ votes are taken into account, and an even greater dive, down to 64%, when only trans and gender non-conforming votes are counted. So clearly the outsider's perspective is a bit rosier than the reality. The numbers continue to stay well above the midway point for health and family issues, though they see a decrease when LBGTQ representation in upper management is assessed, with non queer-identifying respondents (55%) once again reporting a much higher percentage than their LBGTQ counterparts (35%). Clearly, there's still work to do here, though these stats are more encouraging than we would have guessed. (See WiCipedia: How companies can align values with profits.) Can't stop won't stop (Source: Pixabay

We may have class disparities in the US, but it's nothing compared to India's still-ongoing caste system, which follows people around for their entire lives regardless of education or career accomplishments. An article in The Washington Post describes how this affects tech workers from India in America (one Cisco employee just sued the company for caste-based discrimination). The author of the article, Thenmozhi Soundararajan, is an activist fighting for the rights of Dalit people (the lowest caste) in her work as executive director at Equality Labs, and describes receiving rape and death threats (mostly on Twitter), police aggression and discrimination in the US when her caste status was revealed. Tech companies seem to be at the epicenter of this issue in the US, and – no surprise – these issues are magnified for women. There are many actions that tech companies can take to remedy this situation though, and our hope is that this new lawsuit will illuminate their need to protect all employees, regardless of where they're from. (See WiCipedia: 'Trusting One's Dopeness' & the Happiest Women in Tech.)

Built in Chicago rounded up eight professional women based out of the Windy City to ask them about self-advocating and speaking up against misogyny in workspaces that are normally dominated by men. Most said that the issue wasn't easy to approach or solve, and that it's an ongoing process that they deal with in their work lives. Two popular suggestions which several of the women mentioned were leaning on allies for support and keeping a list of personal accomplishments to reference in down times. Stephanie Acker, manager of strategy and implementation at Snapsheet, said, "The first step was realizing that advocating for yourself doesn't mean that you are arrogant or entitled. It means that you deserve to be seen and have recognition for what you've accomplished. Men are much more normalized to talking about the value and insight that they bring to the table, simply because they've been brought up to think and talk that way about their accomplishments." (See WiCipedia: Fake it till you make it – the confidence edition.)