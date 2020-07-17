WiCipedia: New inclusivity report for LGBTQ workers

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: The stats on LGBTQ inclusivity at work; how to self-advocate; caste systems follow Indian workers to the US; and more.
However, that's not the full story, as those stats take a 10% decline when only LGBTQ votes are taken into account, and an even greater dive, down to 64%, when only trans and gender non-conforming votes are counted. So clearly the outsider's perspective is a bit rosier than the reality. The numbers continue to stay well above the midway point for health and family issues, though they see a decrease when LBGTQ representation in upper management is assessed, with non queer-identifying respondents (55%) once again reporting a much higher percentage than their LBGTQ counterparts (35%). Clearly, there's still work to do here, though these stats are more encouraging than we would have guessed. (See WiCipedia: How companies can align values with profits.)
Tech companies seem to be at the epicenter of this issue in the US, and – no surprise – these issues are magnified for women. There are many actions that tech companies can take to remedy this situation though, and our hope is that this new lawsuit will illuminate their need to protect all employees, regardless of where they're from. (See WiCipedia: 'Trusting One's Dopeness' & the Happiest Women in Tech.)
Stephanie Acker, manager of strategy and implementation at Snapsheet, said, "The first step was realizing that advocating for yourself doesn't mean that you are arrogant or entitled. It means that you deserve to be seen and have recognition for what you've accomplished. Men are much more normalized to talking about the value and insight that they bring to the table, simply because they've been brought up to think and talk that way about their accomplishments." (See WiCipedia: Fake it till you make it – the confidence edition.)
"Girls in Tech shares with Trend Micro a unified vision for a future in which women are provided the same opportunities to pursue professions in technology as their male counterparts," said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Trend Micro to positively impact the technology landscape for women today and generations to come." (See WiCipedia: Making diversity a priority in job searches.)
