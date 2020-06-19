Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: Facial recognition tech's heyday is over

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 6/19/2020
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: New resources for women of color in tech; facial recognition software gets put on hold; the "pipeline" excuse is getting old; and more.

  • The protests about racial injustice these past few weeks aren't just putting pressure on national and local governments to change; companies are also feeling the heat to make ethical business decisions. Forbes reports that Amazon, Microsoft and IBM are three of the latest to reexamine their own technologies via the lens of racism. Facial recognition software has been in use more and more in recent years, though there are documented inequalities in the way the space-age tech views people of different races. While IBM announced that it will discontinue all movement on its facial recognition software, Amazon declared that it will take a one-year break from offering its facial "Rekognition" technology to police departments. Lastly, Microsoft has put its project on hold until further legislation is issued. Considering the technology routinely misidentifies people of color (including frequently mislabeling women of color as men) yet is increasingly being used by police officers to research cases and make arrests, this seems like a good step toward a more just system. (See WiCipedia: New Networking Rules, Canada's Pay Gap & Investing in Female Founders.)

    Facial recognition software may do more harm than good
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • Looking to add another title to your growing list of books to both unlearn racism and fight quarantine boredom? Check out Women of Color in Tech: A Blueprint for Inspiring and Mentoring the Next Generation of Technology Innovators by Susanne Tedrick, a writer and cloud technology specialist at IBM. SiliconAngle describes the book as a framework for women of color to find their way through the often unwelcoming industry filled with "subtle biases that stop them from entering the tech workforce." The book provides step-by-step actions for women of color to take when looking for a job and trying to keep a job, including understanding the options available to you, tips for negotiating, understanding unconscious bias and microaggressions and more. (See WiCipedia: Healthtech lacks diversity, just like the rest of tech.)

  • A new weekly newsletter is out specifically for Brown and Black women in tech, and it couldn't come at a better time. The Hustle explained that Vera Baker, a program manager for Viva Tech – a Paris-based tech conference – started compiling a roundup newsletter of all the tech news of the week for women of color. You can sign up to receive the weekly newsletter here. Additionally, Architect Magazine reported that BIPOC Studios has been created to make "a living, Google Doc spreadsheet listing architecture, engineering and planning firms founded and owned by professionals who are Black, indigenous, and people of color." The list aims to be a resource for people of color to locate jobs in architecture and is a great blueprint of what all industries could do to help people of color find jobs with companies that are searching for break-the-white-dude mold, talented candidates. (See WiCipedia: Black female founders take on VC discrimination.)

  • There's no question that more people of color are needed in high-up positions in order to create change. In an article in Business Insider, Sarah Lacy, CEO and founder of Chairman Mom, does a deep dive into why Black Americans are locked out of "wealth creation" and why this must change – particularly for Black women who make up 0% (no, we didn't drop a number!) of the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. As Lacy puts it, tech's whole schtick is making the impossible possible, so the excuse that they aren't able to find qualified candidates who are also people of color simply doesn't fly: "Laws? Those can be changed. Consumer behavior? Oh, we can actually change it pretty easily if we give them something good enough with the right marketing. Colonizing Mars? Why not! Laws of gravity? What are those, again? Autonomous vehicles? Oh, that's how we'll all get around in five years... But finding a Black woman to hire? Oh, that's just too hard. You see, the pipeline..." (See WiCipedia: Fake it till you make it – the confidence edition.)

  • Pride month always brings a lens of inclusivity to the conversation (unless your healthcare rights are being rolled back...). With the Supreme Court ruling protecting LGBTQ+ candidates and employees from discrimination at work, many people will be able to breathe a little easier when applying for jobs or facing harassment from co-workers (since the ruling doesn't mean that's going anywhere). If you'd like some tips for making trans applicants and employees in particular feel welcome in the workplace, check out this podcast from NPR's Life Kit about how to be a trans ally at work. (See WiCipedia: Open Office Fishbowls & Trans Women in Tech.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Cybersecurity for Small and Midsized Businesses: A New Opportunity for Service Providers
    Case Study: How Service Providers Can Deploy a Cloud-Based Security Service at a Low Cost
    White Paper: Get Effective Layered Security Protection from Threats Inside and Outside Service Provider Networks
    White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and Attacks
    Modernize your network edge with ASR 9000 series
    White Paper: The Cisco 8000 Series Router: A Breakthrough in Routing
    White Paper: IOS XR7: The New Operating System that is Thin, Fit and Modern
    Case Study: Automating multivendor networks to improve network robustness and reliability
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Black female founders take on VC discrimination

    This week in our WiC roundup: Black female founders fight for a bigger slice of VC funds; can tech be less racist before society at large is?; COVID-19's impact on women of color; and more.

    WiCipedia: How companies can align values with profits

    This week in our WiC roundup: The pandemic could negatively affect diversity efforts; companies like Cisco are aligning money with ethics; queer women and nonbinary people in tech get their own who's who list; and more.

    WiCipedia: A post-pandemic restructuring opportunity for WiT

    This week in our WiC roundup: A free coding bootcamp for African American women in the UK; Google's diversity initiative conundrum; a 'new normal' for women in tech; and more.

    WiCipedia: Women in tech roles hit hard by pandemic

    This week in our WiC roundup: The N95 mask's origin story; women in tech concerned about job loss; Intel announces new diversity goals; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cloud Native World
    June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
    June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
    June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
    June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
    June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
    July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
    July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
    July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
    The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
    SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
    QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
    5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE