Women In Comms

Girls in Tech launches job board

Light Reading 11/13/2020
Comment (0)

SAN FRANCISCO – Girls in Tech, a global non-profit bringing the world together through education and experiences, today launched the Girls in Tech Jobs Board that matches organizations with qualified talent at every stage of their career, including interns, recent college graduates, those seeking a career change or re-entering the workforce, and executive level candidates. Candidates can find hundreds of jobs listed on the site, including from Amazon, Cisco, Glossier, Jam City, Micro Focus, Nutanix, Openpay, Square, Taulia, Twitter, and UC Berkeley.

"Providing support in hiring, recruitment and job search efforts has always been a priority for Girls in Tech, and today we're taking further action with the launch of the Jobs Board to help address the needs of both job seekers and organizations rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. "For companies, they can quickly identify exceptional full-time and part-time talent to galvanize their workforces ahead of surges in COVID-19 and flu season, which will put employees out sick, possibly for extended periods of time. For job seekers, we offer a tremendous number of immediate openings from many of the leading companies in technology."

"Women are disproportionately impacted by this pandemic as they bear the brunt of parenting and household responsibilities and in many instances, continue to be paid inequitably," said Janice Bryant Howroyd, ActOne Group Founder and CEO, and Girls in Tech board member. "Women risk losing decades of progress in the fight for workplace equality and this is especially true for those in technology, where the balance of power is already greatly misaligned."

For employers looking to fill positions, the Girls in Tech Jobs Board features unlimited candidate profile searches, job highlights and pinned posts, "urgent" job flags, and an easy-to-navigate dashboard. For job seekers, the Jobs Board boasts unlimited access to job search and employers, comprehensive candidate profile, a Job Seeker dashboard to view application history, and customized job alerts based on preferences.

Girls in Tech is re-launching its industry-leading Mentorship Program this fall completely online to connect mentors with mentees. This program delivers to mentees new opportunities, networking, connections, skills experience and more. The program is focused on setting goals, and topics include effective leadership, dynamic communication, emotional intelligence and empathy, stress management, and reflection and self-awareness strategies and tools.

In order to help more women achieve their career aspirations, the Girls in Tech community is evolving to be more representative of the increasing role technology plays in nearly every organization in nearly every industry.

"Technology historically defined a very specific type of company, but today technology is an essential skill needed to varying degrees by almost every individual in an organization," said Gascoigne. "Girls in Tech recognizes this tremendous momentum of technology and is expanding to be more inclusive of all sectors of business in the hopes we may help even more women seeking futures in their chosen career path."

Girls in Tech

