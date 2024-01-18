What's the Story? Wireless price hikes don't deter customersWhat's the Story? Wireless price hikes don't deter customers
While the rate of new wireless customers is slowing down, increased prices don't appear to be scaring off existing customers.
No expense is safe from inflation at the moment and wireless prices are no exception. Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss why wireless prices are going up as US carriers increase fees. While the rate of new wireless customers is slowing down, increased prices don't appear to be scaring off existing customers.
We also discuss why Verizon Wireless customers could get $100 each. Verizon was recently hit with a $100 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit due to the service provider's "Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge." However, it's not stopping Verizon from continuing to charge customers the extra fee moving forward.
Here are a few topics we covered:
Why wireless prices are increasing in the US (01:18)
Wireless carriers are seeking ROI from their 5G deployments (03:46)
T-Mobile plans to raise prices on its fixed wireless access (FWA) service (05:23)
Class action lawsuit against Verizon for its Administrative and Telco Recovery charge (05:41)
What rising wireless prices mean for smaller competitors such as Mint Mobile (07:24)
At what point will consumers seek out less expensive wireless plans? (08:53)
