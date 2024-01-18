No expense is safe from inflation at the moment and wireless prices are no exception. Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss why wireless prices are going up as US carriers increase fees. While the rate of new wireless customers is slowing down, increased prices don't appear to be scaring off existing customers.

We also discuss why Verizon Wireless customers could get $100 each. Verizon was recently hit with a $100 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit due to the service provider's "Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge." However, it's not stopping Verizon from continuing to charge customers the extra fee moving forward.

For lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered: