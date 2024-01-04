LAS VEGAS – CES 2024 – Following a soft launch last year, MobileX, Peter Adderton's new prepaid offering, is now just weeks away from a widescale rollout that will be fueled in part by the company's recently struck deal with Walmart.

MobileX is a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that uses Verizon's mobile network. Adderton believes the startup is poised to challenge incumbents and disrupt the broader mobile sector with a platform that provides a pair of relatively inexpensive baseline plans along with customized, AI-assisted options that can help put customers on different money-saving plans based on their data usage patterns.

MobileX is meant to be "truly disruptive" and "put the power back into consumers," claims Adderton, who also founded Boost, the US prepaid service now in the hands of Dish Network. Adderton still runs Boost Mobile in Australia.

Speaking here at the annual CES gadget fest in Las Vegas, Adderton says he's also thinking globally. MobileX is in talks to introduce the brand in the UK and other parts of Europe, he explains, adding that this strategy will help the company pursue a "Global Gig" model that tosses traditional international roaming models aside by enabling customers to take their data plans with them as they travel abroad.

Here are some topics we cover in this wide-ranging interview: