Sponsored By

Peter Adderton on MobileX's path to disruptionPeter Adderton on MobileX's path to disruption

Peter Adderton says his new prepaid offering, MobileX, will disrupt the market thanks in part to money-saving AI tools. He also thinks Dish-owned Boost unit should 'get out of retail' and cable should provide wholesale access.

Jeff Baumgartner

January 11, 2024

At a Glance

  • Why troubling market trends led Adderton to pursue a new, AI-assisted model with MobileX (00:50)
  • Led by its new Walmart deal, MobileX plans to go 'fully commercial' in February (7:45)
  • Adderton's advice to Dish-run Boost: 'Get out of retail' (16:40)

LAS VEGAS – CES 2024 – Following a soft launch last year, MobileX, Peter Adderton's new prepaid offering, is now just weeks away from a widescale rollout that will be fueled in part by the company's recently struck deal with Walmart.

MobileX is a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that uses Verizon's mobile network. Adderton believes the startup is poised to challenge incumbents and disrupt the broader mobile sector with a platform that provides a pair of relatively inexpensive baseline plans along with customized, AI-assisted options that can help put customers on different money-saving plans based on their data usage patterns.

MobileX is meant to be "truly disruptive" and "put the power back into consumers," claims Adderton, who also founded Boost, the US prepaid service now in the hands of Dish Network. Adderton still runs Boost Mobile in Australia.

Speaking here at the annual CES gadget fest in Las Vegas, Adderton says he's also thinking globally. MobileX is in talks to introduce the brand in the UK and other parts of Europe, he explains, adding that this strategy will help the company pursue a "Global Gig" model that tosses traditional international roaming models aside by enabling customers to take their data plans with them as they travel abroad.

Here are some topics we cover in this wide-ranging interview:

  • Adderton discusses the challenging, early days of the mobile prepaid market and how current market trends led him to build MobileX (00:50)

  • How MobileX is using AI to help consumers understand their data and usage patterns, and save money each month by avoiding traditional unlimited plans they don't need (5:30)

  • An update on MobileX's plans to go 'fully commercial' in February following a soft launch in 2023 that signed up thousands of customers (7:45)

  • How Wi-Fi offload fits into MobileX's plans and why Adderton is urging regulators to require cable operators to make their Wi-Fi and fixed broadband networks available on a wholesale basis (12:05)

  • Additional details on how MobileX will tap into its Walmart relationship and other retail channels, including independent dealers, to market and sell its new prepaid offering (14:45)

  • Adderton's advice to Dish-run Boost: 'Get out of retail' (16:40)

  • Thoughts on why MobileX's business and cost model can work without a 'huge amount of customers' (19:30)

  • Adderton on why the MVNO business requires patience and why comparisons to Comcast's and Charter's rapid mobile subscriber growth have fueled misconceptions about the broader MVNO market (20:15)

  • Why Adderton believes MobileX can be competitive in the mobile device market, and why he thinks even Apple will need to alter its approach in mobile (22:55)

  • An update on MobileX's plans to reach into Europe and other markets and pursue a 'Global Gig' model that enables customers to take their data plans abroad and avoid traditional international roaming charges (25:00)

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Wall Street sign near New York Stock Exchange
5G
What to expect from US wireless carriers' Q4 results
What to expect from US wireless carriers' Q4 results

Jan 11, 2024

Dark clouds in a stormy sky at dusk
Open RAN
Airspan is in turmoil, but it has a plan
Airspan is in turmoil, but it has a plan

Jan 11, 2024

Image of Amazon logo on an office building
Video Streaming
Amazon laying off hundreds at Prime Video and MGM
Amazon laying off hundreds at Prime Video and MGM

Jan 11, 2024

NTIA administrator Alan Davidson speaks at a Dish event.
Open RAN
At CES, Dish touts $50 million grant alongside spectrum transaction
At CES, Dish touts $50 million grant alongside spectrum transaction

Jan 11, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
5G Advanced Radio Access
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN InnovationsPartner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN Innovations
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
2024 Trends to Watch Enterprise 5G Monetization
5G
Partner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA RevenuesPartner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA Revenues
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
WWT Immersive XR Experiences
WWT Immersive XR Experiences

Jan 4, 2024

5G
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023

Dec 27, 2023

5G
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network

Dec 27, 2023