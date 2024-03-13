Sponsored By

KKR to invest $400M in telecom tower operations in the Philippines

KKR is part of the recently concluded landmark US trade mission to the Philippines where American companies announced investments of more than $1 billion in the country.

Gigi Onag

March 13, 2024

3 Min Read
A red pushpin on a map of Philippines
(Source: Tuomas Lehtinen/Alamy Stock Photo)

Private equity firm KKR is on track with its plan to invest approximately $400 million in telecom tower operations in the Philippines, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day trade mission in the Asean country.

KKR will develop and acquire roughly 2,000 towers to support digital connectivity across the Philippines as part of its investment in Pinnacle Towers, which owns the largest independent telecom tower business in the country.

The equity firm made its investment in Pinnacle Towers in 2020 through its infrastructure fund. The investment represents KKR's second infrastructure investment in the Philippines and the firm's fourth overall investment with a focus on the market.

In 2022, a unit of KKR acquired 3,529 telecom towers for 45 billion pesos (US$814.73 million) in a sale and leaseback deal with local mobile operator Globe Telecom. It also bought another 1,012 towers for over 12.1 billion pesos ($218 million) from PLDT in March last year.

"KKR continues to be highly attracted to the dynamic Philippines market and looks to do more to support national infrastructure and development priorities," the US Department of Commerce said in a statement.

$1 billion investment

KKR was part of the first high-level US trade and investment mission to the Philippines led by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The trade mission that started Monday included top executives from 22 American companies such as Google, Microsoft, Visa, UPS and Mastercard, and they have pledged to invest more than $1 billion (PHP56 million) in the country. The investments would be in areas such as solar energy, electric vehicles and digitization.

"These companies are announcing over a billion dollars of US investments, including creating educational opportunities to over 30 million Filipinos in the form of digital upskilling, AI (artificial intelligence) training," said Raimondo during a press conference hosted in Manila on Monday.

Several of the notable deals include:

  • Google is rolling out Google Career Certificates in 50 Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) virtual campuses covering over 1,300 DTI Negosyo Centers in 16 regions nationwide. Separately, Google is on target to complete the TPU (Taiwan-Philippines-United States) subsea cable system by the end of 2025.

  • Microsoft is working with the Philippine central bank and the country's budget and trade departments to identify how Microsoft 365 Copilot chatbot tool and Azure OpenAI capabilities can boost the agencies' productivity. Furthermore, Microsoft and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority are also helping to train 100,000 Filipino women and thousands more job seekers in AI skills.

  • Meta has invested in the Pacific Light Cable Network international submarine cable system, which is supporting the Philippine government's new National Fiber Backbone Phase 1. This project will connect the US with locations on Luzon Island, the country's most populous island and home to Manila, and will be launched on March 25.

The landmark US trade mission arrived nearly ten months after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Washington, DC, in May 2023, when both the US and the Philippines agreed to strengthen defensive and economic ties amid the heightened tension brought by China's assertive stance on the South China Sea.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Charter's Rob Alderfer speaks at the Cable Next Gen show.
Regulatory & Politics
Charter's Alderfer pushes for more spectrum sharing
Charter's Alderfer pushes for more spectrum sharing

Mar 13, 2024

Singtel logo on billboard
Finance
Singtel shoots down talks of an Optus sale
Singtel shoots down talks of an Optus sale

Mar 13, 2024

NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli, right, speaks with Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner at the Cable Next Gen event.
Cable Technology
NCTC gets moving on mobile packages, skinny bundles
NCTC gets moving on mobile packages, skinny bundles

Mar 13, 2024

Two businessmen shaking hands on a deal
Regulatory & Politics
Eurobites: Orange-MásMóvil deal gets green light from Spain
Eurobites: Orange-MásMóvil deal gets green light from Spain

Mar 13, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
PON and coherent routing, hot spots for cable networks
PON and coherent routing, hot spots for cable networks
Sponsored Content
Nokia busts the myths of 5G Fixed Wireless Access mmWave
Nokia busts the myths of 5G Fixed Wireless Access mmWave
Sponsored Content
ZTE MWC24 highlights
ZTE MWC24 highlights