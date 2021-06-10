Tigo taps TiVo for IPTV

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced that it is introducing TiVo's® IPTV platform to Latin American subscribers of TIGO, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services in Latin America.

TIGO ONEtv subscribers will now be able to quickly find, watch and enjoy the content they want with TiVo's award-winning user interface, across all their devices. TiVo's IPTV platform is powered by AI and delivers personalized search and recommendations, voice control, and a content-first, super-aggregated experience that brings together live, OTT and VOD content.

The platform will be available on STB's powered by Android TV, Android and iOS mobile devices, Web browsers and Apple TV, according to the needs of each individual market. The service has already launched in Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and with plans to expand to Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama, and Nicaragua in the coming months.

TiVo