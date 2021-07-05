Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Roku CEO: Streaming ad market is catching up to TV

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/7/2021
Comment (0)

Roku's advertising business continued to gain steam in the first quarter of 2021, as its Platforms business, which encompasses advertising along with OS licensing and subscription revenue sharing, hit $574.2 million in the period, a year-over-year jump of 101%.

Meanwhile, The Roku Channel, an aggregated streaming service that includes free, ad-supported content, now has access to about 70 million people, based on streaming devices with access to the offering.

Activity in that arena is rising as traditional TV ad dollars continue to seep into the streaming marketplace.

Roku added another 2.4 million active accounts in Q1, pushing that total past 53.6 million. (Image source: Roku)
Roku added another 2.4 million active accounts in Q1, pushing that total past 53.6 million.
(Image source: Roku)

"If we look at advertising … we've said historically that the biggest impediment or governor of our ad business growth has been TV buyers' buying patterns that they traditionally tend to prefer traditional linear TV versus new things like streaming. And there's a gap there as viewers move over to streaming versus the ad dollars," Roku CEO Anthony Wood said on the company's May 6 Q1 2021 earnings call. "What we saw, I think, in the pandemic was that gap [is] started to close."

Roku Player Q1 revenues clocked in at $107.7 million, nearly doubling from $88.2 million a year ago, but down from $178.7 million in the holiday-fueled fourth quarter of 2020.

Among other metrics, Roku added another 2.4 million active accounts in Q1, pushing that total past 53.6 million. Steve Louden, Roku's CFO, said the company expects active accounts to continue to grow, but likely head back down to pre-pandemic growth levels in the near-term. On that point, he noted that the 2.4 million accounts added in Q1 2021 compare well with the 2 million active accounts added in Q1 2019, about a year prior to the pandemic.

Streaming hours in Q1 rose by 1.4 billion versus the prior quarter, ending Q1 at roughly 18.3 billion. Roku's ARPU also continued to climb, reaching $32.14 in Q1 2021, up from $24.35 a year ago.

Total Q1 revenues grew 79%, to $574.2 million, beating Wall Street estimates. Roku expects Q2 2021 revenues in the range of $610 million to $620 million, and net income of $10 million to $20 million.

Roku, which recently raised about $1 billion of incremental equity capital, ended Q1 with about $2.1 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. That cash pile is expected to play a bigger role in Roku's strategy to expand further into original content. Following its recent acquisition of Quibi's content catalog, the streaming giant recently introduced its "Roku Originals" branding along with plans to debut 75 original programs on The Roku Channel in 2021.

Competition from all angles draw concerns for the long term

Roku is reaping the benefits of the decline of linear TV viewing, but some industry watchers are not yet ready to declare that the company will be among the long-term winners. They cite stiff competition and a possible consolidation of the industry as OTT and media players seek to drive more scale and cost efficiencies into their streaming businesses.

"If this were a less competitive market, we would be all-in on Roku's opportunity," Michael Nathanson, analyst with MoffettNathanson, explained in a research note. "The problem is that longer term, we remain unconvinced that Roku has built a large enough moat to keep competitors out of their business – and that is certainly more true outside the US."

And that competition, he points out, is coming from all angles – from OEM (original equipment manufacturing) platforms from TV makers such as Vizio and Samsung, to Amazon (Fire TV), Apple and Google. Meanwhile, Comcast is trying to make more noise with its X1 and Flex platforms, and exploring whether to start taking that technology out of its own cable network footprint and the network footprints of syndication partners such as Cox Communications.

And the lines between streaming platforms and content suppliers continue to get blurrier… and messier. Although Roku is a clear leader on the platform side, it has also found itself in the middle of distribution battles with various SVoD and pay-TV service providers, including a current scrum pitting it against YouTube TV.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Accelerating Audio Processing in Wireless and VoIP Applications
Carrier Insights: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Industrial Connectivity: Accelerating the Roadmap to Becoming Digital-First, Forrester Event
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
Critical Steps Telcos Can Follow to Deploy an End-to-End Open RAN Solution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Ultra-low latency streaming struggles for adoption beyond niche applications By Dan Rayburn, Principal Analyst, Frost & Sullivan; Chairman, NAB Show Streaming Summit
Cloud-in-a-box enables enterprises to reach new heights By Steve Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE