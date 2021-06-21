Sign In Register
Video/Media

Rockbot connects with Nine PBS in St. Louis

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/21/2021
Comment (0)

OAKLAND, Calif. & ST LOUIS, Mo. – Rockbot, the company that created the revolutionary smart music and TV platform for businesses and airports across the country, has partnered with PBS's St. Louis-based affiliate Nine PBS (KETC) to bring its long-running, popular series Living St. Louis to the Rockbot Airport TV Network running in St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

Living St. Louis, which debuted on Nine PBS in 2004, is designed to highlight the diverse people, places and cultures that make metropolitan St. Louis an interesting and thriving area. The series runs daily on Rockbot Airport TV Network throughout STL at 11 AM and 3 PM.

Rockbot Airport TV Network recently announced its partnership with Clear Channel Airports (CCA), the leading airport media provider in the U.S., to replace CNN's now-shuttered airport TV network. St. Louis Lambert International Airport is one of the first airports to make the switch to Rockbot's new network launched under this partnership.

Rockbot

