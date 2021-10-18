New ViacomCBS-Altice USA deal includes distribution of Paramount+, Pluto TV

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) and Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announced a comprehensive agreement for the continued carriage of ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks for Altice USA's Optimum and Suddenlink customers. The deal also provides Altice USA with rights to ViacomCBS' suite of streaming services, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME OTT, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin. "We are pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with our partners at Altice USA that underscores the strength of ViacomCBS' brands and streaming services," said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. "Altice USA through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands is an important partner and we look forward to continuously serving subscribers with our outstanding collection of content."

Yossi Benchetrit, Altice USA's Chief Programming and Procurement Officer, added: "As Altice USA continues to focus on providing our Optimum and Suddenlink customers with a robust array of content to meet their evolving entertainment needs, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with ViacomCBS that ensures the continued delivery of their networks plus added rights to the ViacomCBS streaming services portfolio."

ViacomCBS and Altice USA will continue to collaborate on addressable media and advanced advertising capabilities.

Other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

