Adara lands deal for app- and IP-based video platform

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada – Adara Technologies Inc. today announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with the Fédération des Coopératives de Câblodistribution et de Télécommunication du Québec ("FCCTQ"), headquartered in Quebec City, to make available its myCatapulTVe App-based IP Video Solution to all of the group's members. FCCTQ represents 22 cable/telecommunications Co-op and non-profit organizations throughout the Province of Quebec, serving a total of approximately 75,000 customers.

Adara's myCatapulTVe is a game-changing solution that enables broadband and cable service providers to add "TV Everywhere" services seamlessly to their networks and/or to migrate quickly and efficiently to app-based streaming Pay TV services.

Adara Technologies