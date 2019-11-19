What is the biggest threat to today's major telecom equipment vendors?

With just six weeks until we usher in 2020 -- the year originally pegged for 5G's arrival, if you recall -- there are some fundamental, even existential, questions that need to be asked of the global communications industry.

Questions such as:

The people best placed to answer such questions are you, the Light Reading community. My colleagues and I have compiled a brief survey that I hope you'll find two minutes to complete, so we can get a sense of how this industry is feeling about itself right now.

The results will be compiled during early December and we'll be sharing key findings initially with attendees at Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Vienna and then with the wider world shortly after that: All answers are anonymous, so there's no comeback or any chance of being hounded by related spam.

I hope you'll share your view with us and check back in December to see what the broader community thinks.

And in case you're wondering... yes, it is possible to get a decent cup of coffee at a telecoms trade show, as Adtran proved at the recent Broadband World Forum event in Amsterdam.

Barista-in-residence Ali Bayram delivered coffee of quality at the Adtran stand during the Broadband World Forum event.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading