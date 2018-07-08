Tivo Makes Peace With Altice Portugal

London -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that “Altice Portugal” has renewed its IP license with TiVo.
Agreement sees TiVo continue to strengthen its European IP customer base
Altice in Portugal is just the latest service provider to renew its license as TiVo continues to build momentum in Europe for its IP portfolio – ensuring European operators can continue to deploy advanced products that use patented TiVo innovations.
“The union of Altice Portugal and TiVo is an endorsement to our leadership in delivering the ultimate entertainment experience to consumers worldwide,” said Arvin Patel, executive vice president and chief IP officer, Rovi Corporation, a TiVo company. “Thanks to our innovative IP, Altice Portugal can deliver world class TV and compelling consumer experiences to over a million homes in Portugal.”
