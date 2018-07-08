& cplSiteName &

Tivo Makes Peace With Altice Portugal

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/13/2018
50%
50%

London -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that “Altice Portugal” has renewed its IP license with TiVo.

Agreement sees TiVo continue to strengthen its European IP customer base

Altice in Portugal is just the latest service provider to renew its license as TiVo continues to build momentum in Europe for its IP portfolio – ensuring European operators can continue to deploy advanced products that use patented TiVo innovations.

“The union of Altice Portugal and TiVo is an endorsement to our leadership in delivering the ultimate entertainment experience to consumers worldwide,” said Arvin Patel, executive vice president and chief IP officer, Rovi Corporation, a TiVo company. “Thanks to our innovative IP, Altice Portugal can deliver world class TV and compelling consumer experiences to over a million homes in Portugal.”

TiVo Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVO)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
A 5G Device Timeline for 2018 & Beyond
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/7/2018
Eurobites: Turin Shrouded in vRAN by TIM, Ericsson
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 8/7/2018
Net Neutrality Controversies Yield No Clarity
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/8/2018
Why Do You Need a 5G Cloud-Native Core?
David Nowoswiat, Nokia, 8/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives