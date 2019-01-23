& cplSiteName &

Alticast Americas Hires VP, Biz Development

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/23/2019
50%
50%

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Alticast is pleased to announce that George Hillier has joined the Alticast Americas team as VP of Business Development. George will be overseeing the business development group with a key focus on operational and customer growth, and ensuring Alticast and its customers’ continued success and innovation by exploring new opportunities for growth, market expansion and revenue streams.

Hillier is a well-known figure in the Pay TV and video industry and brings over 30 years of sales and business development experience to his new position. He joins Alticast from Deep Fiber Solutions where he was the VP of Sales. Prior to that, he held management-level positions with various companies including Account Acumen, Epslion, Allant Group, LVL Studios, Vubiquity, and Motorola. In all of his prior positions, he was integral in the development and execution of successful multi-million-dollar sales strategies, securing new customers, building long-term relationships with existing customers, and was successful in procuring new avenues for company and customer growth.

In addition to his years of experience, George has affiliations with various industry committees and organizations such CTAM and SCTE. He has received numerous sales achievement awards from his previous employers and customers including Motorola, Showtime, and Disney.

Alticast Corp.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 5-3, 2019, Viena, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G-Oriented Minimalist Core Network
By Zhaojiang Fang, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics