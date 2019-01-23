Alticast Americas Hires VP, Biz Development

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Alticast is pleased to announce that George Hillier has joined the Alticast Americas team as VP of Business Development. George will be overseeing the business development group with a key focus on operational and customer growth, and ensuring Alticast and its customers’ continued success and innovation by exploring new opportunities for growth, market expansion and revenue streams.

Hillier is a well-known figure in the Pay TV and video industry and brings over 30 years of sales and business development experience to his new position. He joins Alticast from Deep Fiber Solutions where he was the VP of Sales. Prior to that, he held management-level positions with various companies including Account Acumen, Epslion, Allant Group, LVL Studios, Vubiquity, and Motorola. In all of his prior positions, he was integral in the development and execution of successful multi-million-dollar sales strategies, securing new customers, building long-term relationships with existing customers, and was successful in procuring new avenues for company and customer growth.

In addition to his years of experience, George has affiliations with various industry committees and organizations such CTAM and SCTE. He has received numerous sales achievement awards from his previous employers and customers including Motorola, Showtime, and Disney.

Alticast Corp.