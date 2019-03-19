Gravitas Launches SVoD Service on Comcast's X1, Other Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES -- Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company and a leader in global independent film distribution, has launched the streaming service Gravitas Movies which is now available over the Internet on Comcast’s Xfinity X1, along with Apple TV and iOS devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Android mobile and Android TV devices. Gravitas Movies is also available at gravitasmovies.com. Gravitas Movies is available in the US now and will be available globally later this summer. The OTT streaming service is powered by a combination of Float Left’s Flicast platform, JW Player, and Cleeng.

Boasting at least 1,000 movies from leading film festivals and filmmakers, Gravitas Movies is ad-free and new movies are added all the time. Movie fans of all genres including, comedy, horror, thriller, documentary, action, and drama can subscribe to the service for $4.99 per month, which will include notable titles including the exclusive Platoon reunion documentary Brothers in Arms with Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Willem Defoe; thriller Billy Boy with Melissa Benoist; Katie Holmes’ directorial debut drama, All We Had; Michael Caine’s documentary portrait of the 1960s, My Generation; and performances from stars including Jason Bateman, Olivia Wilde, Joel Edgerton, Karen Gillan, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Alicia Silverstone.

Launched in 2006, Gravitas Ventures has become a leading film distributor, bridging the gap between filmmakers and consumer-friendly technology in order to reach a global audience.

