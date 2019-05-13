Cox Integrates Amazon Prime Video App With 'Contour' Set-Tops

ATLANTA -- Today, Cox Communications announced that Contour customers now have access to Amazon Prime Video, making it easier than ever to enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies in one place. By simply saying "Amazon Prime Video" or "Prime Video" into their Contour voice remote, customers can watch award-winning and critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hanna, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Guava Island, Homecoming, and The Man in the High Castle.

"When it's time to enjoy your favorite streaming content, just say the word and we'll serve it up on your screen. It has never been easier to find and enjoy favorite TV shows, movies and video clips all in one place," said Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer for Cox. "We've removed the complexity that comes with toggling, switching inputs or the necessity of watching on a smaller screen. Now all you have to do is say the name of your favorite Prime Video show or movie into your Contour remote and it will appear on your TV."

Voice commands are easy and intuitive with the Contour voice remote. To access Prime Video, Contour customers can simply say the following phrases to their voice remote:

"Amazon Prime Video" or "Prime Video" to launch the app

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," or the name of any Prime Video show or movie, to pull up the series page, even if the Prime Video app is not open

Prime Video is the latest in a series of successful integrations that connect Contour customers with the content they care about most. In addition to live TV, recorded DVR content and thousands of titles available On Demand, Contour customers can use the voice remote to pull from the vast library of content available on Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. Truly the go-to hub for all entertainment needs, Contour is also seamlessly integrated with iHeartRadio. Contour customers can use their voice remote to access extensive music libraries, search for their favorite radio stations and artists over a range of genres, including pop, country, hip-hop, R&B, alternative and rock.

