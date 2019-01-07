Pluto TV Launches Dedicated Latino Offering

LOS ANGELES -- Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, today announced the launch of Pluto TV Latino, a new, dedicated category debuting on the platform featuring a suite of linear Spanish and Portuguese-language channels. The debut of Pluto TV Latino also denotes the first offering of its kind to be introduced on a major ad-supported OTT platform.

Live today, Pluto TV Latino delivers eleven curated Spanish and Portuguese-language channels, appealing to US Hispanic audiences in search of premium streaming entertainment programming – for free. This premier collection of linear entertainment spans an array of fan-favorite categories including movies, comedy, music, true crime, reality, sports and, of course – a bevy of fiery hot, action and romance-packed telenovelas.

With over 2000 hours of content arriving on Pluto TV Latino – viewers will have access to a wide-range of marquee programming. The eleven channels include three movie-themed channels showcasing blockbuster and native Spanish-language films, and all-new genre-specific channels featuring iconic library collections, music specials, comedies, crime series, telenovelas and more from MTV, Comedy Central, Telemundo, Combate World and Lucha Libre. The channels will include a combination of Native Spanish-speaking and dubbed versions.

“We have always envisioned Pluto TV as a destination with global appeal, where diverse audiences can find and stream the entertainment they love, for free,” states Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder, Pluto TV. “Pluto TV Latino was designed to bring premium streaming programming to an underserved OTT audience with cross-generational appeal. To be the first ad-supported streaming platform to offer an entire category dedicated to US Hispanic audiences is something we are incredibly proud of and furthers our mission to entertain the planet.”

Pluto TV