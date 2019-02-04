Making the Most of OTT Video

Streaming video is clearly all the rage today. Even with hundreds of OTT services already flooding the market, Disney, WarnerMedia, Apple, Discovery, Viacom and other major video players are all planning to introduce new streaming services and products over the next 12 months.

Just last week, for instance, Apple unveiled its long-awaited plans to roll out a premium streaming video service, Apple TV+, along with an expanded collection of streaming video apps, Apple TV Channels. With the launch of Apple TV+ expected this fall, Apple will join the gaggle of major media players seeking to carve out a piece of the ever-expanding OTT pie, in competition with such current streaming stalwarts as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. (See Apple Flips On 'Channels,' Teases Subscription Streaming Service, Apple Showtime Feels Like a Re-Run, Delivering Apple's Promise: A Premium Streaming Service, OTT Has Become a Copycat League and Disney+ Poised to Rake In 24M Subs by 2023 – Forecast.)

Each video player, of course, has its own strategy for tackling the market. But how can all these new and legacy services stand out in the increasingly congested OTT space? How can they tackle the tricky delivery challenges as video screens continue to multiply? How can they ensure that video quality matches consumers' growing expectations? And how can they make money in a market where the losses are still piling up, as Netflix and Hulu can readily attest? (See Netflix Adds 8.8M Paid Streaming Subs in Q4, Expands to 139M Worldwide .)

In a special NAB Show breakfast forum in Las Vegas next Monday, April 8, we will examine all these questions. The 90-minute forum -- open for all NAB Show attendees and consisting of a presentation, fireside chat and panel -- will feature experts from across the video spectrum, including Viacom, Philo, Ovum, Digital Media Rights and more.

Light Reading is back at NAB 2019 for a special breakfast workshop, Getting to OTT 2.0 . This forum tackles the most pressing issues facing video providers as they seek to manage and monetize their new streaming services. See you on April 8 in Las Vegas – all NAB attendees and communications service providers get in free!

Specifically, our speakers will be Glenn Goldstein, Senior VP and Chief Technology Convergence Officer, Viacom; Ben Chambers, Chief Technology Officer, Philo; David Chu, President & Co-Founder, Digital Media Rights; Tony Gunnarsson, Principal Analyst, Ovum; Zhou Wang, Co-founder & Chief Science Officer, SSIMWAVE; Robert Wilmoth, Chief Architect Red Hat; and Alok Gera, Chief Technology Officer, Synamedia.

So please join us at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8. Sign up here for the special session, titled "Getting to OTT 2.0." As usual, we'll have the coffee steaming and the bacon sizzling for you.

Hope to see you out there in the desert next week. Viva Las Vegas!

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading