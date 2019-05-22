Podcast: 5G & Hollywood Are the New SVOD Couple

As more subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) services emerge, the traditional pay-TV providers -- telcos and cablecos -- are on the defensive.

In this podcast episode, recorded on May 17, Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner discusses why Disney's control of Hulu could change things for the SVoD portion of the service. He also weighs in on whether Disney's ownership makes Hulu more competitive to AT&T, Comcast and the other traditional pay-TV service providers.

Meanwhile, as 5G networks are being built, almost every telco offering 5G services has a different approach to reaching the mass market with video. Light Reading's Mike Dano discusses T-Mobile's video strategy and why TVision Home is such a disappointment.

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading