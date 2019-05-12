Atlantic Broadband Brings Amazon Prime Video to Select TiVo Boxes

QUINCY, Mass. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth largest cable operator, today announced that it has partnered with TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together, to deliver the Prime Video app to select TiVo devices.

Atlantic Broadband customers with an Amazon Prime membership can now stream Prime Video content via the Prime Video app on select TiVo devices. TiVo also provides a seamless, integrated search and user experience by including Prime Video content in search and recommendation results.

Prime Video features hit movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Boys.

Atlantic Broadband, which serves more than a half-million customers in 11 states, was among the first multi-system cable operators in the U.S. to launch TiVo's advanced gateway platform in 2013. A year later, it was among the first video providers to fully integrate Netflix into its video platform. Atlantic Broadband has continued to introduce enhancements over the last year, including a new user interface featuring intuitive navigation and hyper-personalized recommendations, plus a new voice-control remote.

