Amazon Surpasses 40M Fire TV Users

SEATTLE -- Today, Amazon announced the expansion of the Fire TV Edition program, delivering a richer experience and more opportunities for developers, operators, device makers and manufacturers across multiple categories including automotive, smart TVs, soundbars and streaming media players. Fire TV has passed more than 40 million active users, and customers globally have access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, Alexa skills and more. With this expanded Fire TV Edition, it will be even easier for device makers to integrate Fire TV into their products, with new tools and services for each category that will enable companies to bring tailored entertainment experiences and great content to their customers.

Since 2017, Amazon has expanded its Fire TV Edition program each year to bring new features and services to partners. In 2018, Amazon and Best Buy announced an initiative to bring Fire TV Edition TVs to customers in the United States and Canada, and to date, they have sold millions of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Following the success of Fire TV Edition smart TVs with Best Buy, Amazon announced plans to expand internationally, bringing the next generation of Fire TV Edition devices to customers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Ireland and India. In 2019, more than 50 Fire TV Edition smart TVs and soundbars have launched from global brands like Grundig, JVC, Onida and Anker and retailers like Best Buy, Currys PC World and MediaMarktSaturn (coming 2020). Amazon will continue its international expansion with more brands launching Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the United States, Canada, India, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Mexico in the coming year.

Introducing Fire TV Edition for Soundbars

This past September, Amazon and Anker Innovations announced the Nebula Soundbar–Fire TV Edition, the first Fire TV Edition soundbar featuring an all-in-one home cinema experience with expansive video streaming and stunning sound. Starting today, the TCL Alto 8+ Soundbar–Fire TV Edition is available on Amazon in the United States and Canada. Customers of amazon.co.uk, amazon.de, amazon.fr, amazon.it and amazon.es can sign up today to be notified when the TCL TS8011 Soundbar–Fire TV Edition is available on Amazon. Both soundbars are designed to support premium acoustic performance, with carefully tuned speaker drivers and support for Dolby Digital Plus producing clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

Amazon now works with a growing number of device manufacturers including Anker, Polk Audio and Tonly on soundbar solutions. Later this year, Fire TV Edition soundbars will offer new features including Dolby Atmos support, compatible device control, HDMI switching and far-field voice control, along with partner customizations.

Introducing Fire TV Edition for Auto

Building on the success of Fire TV Edition smart TVs and soundbars, Amazon is expanding the program to automakers, partnering with BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). With hands-free access to Alexa, touch screen interface and offline playback capabilities, parents and kids alike can enjoy the living room TV experience in the car and watch a wide variety of content and the latest shows from the most popular video services worldwide and shows recorded with Fire TV Recast or saved locally on-device. Content can be streamed using a vehicle’s Wi-Fi or LTE connection, a mobile hotspot or any other WAN-enabled device.

Introducing Fire TV Edition for Operators

Starting today, Fire TV is enabling television and telecommunication operators to quickly bring Fire TV Edition devices to their customers in a more customized and cost-effective way. After successfully introducing Fire TV partnerships with Tata Sky in India and Verizon in the United States, Fire TV is now expanding the device offerings available to operators, allowing them to choose the best solution that fits their customer and business needs as well as providing merchandising opportunities in the Fire TV Edition customer experience.

The Fire TV Edition for Operators is available today in North America, Europe, India and Japan.

Amazon