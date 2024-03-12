Sponsored By

Eurobites: BT hooks up with Broadpeak on MAUD tech

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia offers 25G PON modem; German regulator acts in Lower Saxony broadband row; 2Africa lands in Portugal.

Paul Rainford

March 12, 2024

2 Min Read
BT Group offices
(Source: BT)

  • Confirming rumors that have been circulating for some months, UK operator BT has announced that it has entered into a technical collaboration with France's Broadpeak with a view to using multicast-assisted unicast delivery (MAUD) technology in the streaming of live video content. Traditionally, such streaming is based on unicast technology, which inefficiently sends a separate stream to each individual user; multicast effectively allows one stream to serve millions of customers. Under the terms of the new partnership, Broadpeak is providing BT with the wherewithal to create what they claim is "the world's first MAUD-enabled network," which will be able to group individual streams together in the network core, before converting them back to unicast at the network edge for consumption by player applications on end-user devices.

  • Nokia has launched a new 25G PON fiber modem for multi-gigabit broadband deployments, which it says can be easily installed on a wall either inside a building or in an outdoor enclosure to serve up speeds that are twenty times faster than current gigabit offerings. The modem can also be used to connect cell sites to transport mobile traffic over a PON network in plug-and-play mode, says Nokia, providing the capacity, latency and synchronization required for 5G networks.

  • Bundesnetzagentur, the German communications regulator, has forced an unnamed provider in Lower Saxony to offer "adequate" phone and Internet service for €30 (US$32.80) a month after a consumer complained that his home could only be supplied with Internet at an "excessively high price." The provider in question was told to provide the consumer with a minimum download rate of at least 10 Mbit/s and upload of at least 1.7 Mbit/s.

  • The 2Africa subsea cable system has landed in Portugal,  following investments by an international consortium that includes Vodafone, Orange and Meta. 2Africa was launched in May 2020 and, once completed, will stretch for 45,000km and connect 33 countries across three continents.

  • Croatian operator Hrvatski Telekom has upgraded to the latest version of Netcracker's revenue management platform as it attempts to modernize its IT infrastructure and merge its mobile and fixed-line systems. Netcracker will also continue to provide Hrvatski with support and maintenance services, including analytics-based tools that provide business continuity.

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of BT, has reached 1 million homes and businesses with full fiber in southwest England. According to Openreach, the Wiltshire village of Alderbury has the highest level of full-fiber coverage, with nine out of ten homes and businesses there able to order gigabit broadband.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

China Telecom logo on a sign.
Digital Transformation
China Telecom to tip $265M into quantum firm
China Telecom to tip $265M into quantum firm

Mar 12, 2024

VEON logo on a smartphone, in front of a laptop
AI & Machine Learning
VEON plans to bring generative AI to its customers – CEO
VEON plans to bring generative AI to its customers – CEO

Mar 12, 2024

Outside an Orange store in Paris
AI & Machine Learning
Orange CTO: Now's not the time to invest in Nvidia chips for AI
Orange CTO: Now's not the time to invest in Nvidia chips for AI

Mar 12, 2024

Handshake over global network link connection illustration
Cloud
Software conglomerate snaps up SeaChange's assets
Software conglomerate snaps up SeaChange's assets

Mar 11, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Nokia busts the myths of 5G Fixed Wireless Access mmWave
Nokia busts the myths of 5G Fixed Wireless Access mmWave
Sponsored Content
ZTE MWC24 highlights
ZTE MWC24 highlights
Sponsored Content
Whale Cloud's MWC Barcelona 2024 Showcase: Revolutionizing Digital Landscapes
Whale Cloud's MWC Barcelona 2024 Showcase: Revolutionizing Digital Landscapes