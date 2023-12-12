The Xumo Stream Box era is underway at Comcast.

The operator announced Tuesday that it has launched the Xumo Stream Box for no added cost to broadband customers who don't take Comcast's traditional pay-TV service. In addition to broadband-only subscribers, Comcast is offering the Xumo Stream Box to customers who also bundle in the Xfinity Mobile service.

Comcast is also offering the Xumo Stream Box to Now TV customers. Launched in May, Now TV is an entertainment-focused (non-sports) streaming service tailored for Comcast broadband customers that costs $20 per month and includes Peacock Premium and more than 40 channels, including AMC, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Hallmark Channel and several ad-supported streaming channels.

The new 4K-capable device, a product of the Comcast/Charter Communications Xumo national streaming joint venture, effectively succeeds Xfinity Flex, a streaming device that Comcast initially began to offer to broadband subs back in March of 2019.

As it did with Xfinity Flex, Comcast will use the Xumo Stream Box as a video streaming perk for its broadband base. Comcast shed 17,000 residential broadband subs in Q3 2023, ending the period with 29.77 million.

The Xumo Stream Box runs Comcast's EntertainmentOS platform and the Reference Design Kit (RDK) stack, the same operating system that powers Xumo's lineup of connected TVs from manufacturers such as Hisense, Element Electronics and Pioneer/TCL. EntertainmentOS also runs on Sky's lineup of Sky Glass TVs offered in the UK.

In addition to running Xfinity Stream, Comcast's own video app for pay-TV and free, ad-supported streaming channels, the Xumo Stream Box comes preloaded with "hundreds" of apps, including Netflix, Max, NBCU's Peacock, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+. It also features an integrated guide with a voice remote.

Comcast is taking a different distribution path with the new box than its streaming JV partner. Charter is using the Xumo Stream Box as its go-to device for new pay-TV customers. Mediacom Communications, Xumo's first partner outside the JV, plans to distribute the Xumo Stream Box to broadband-only customers.

Comcast has no immediate plans to distribute the Xumo Stream Box to its pay-TV customers, a spokesperson said.

Comcast is offering additional Xumo Stream Boxes for an additional $5 per month, but isn't selling the product outright. Xumo sells the product directly via the web for $59.99.