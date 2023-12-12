Sponsored By

Comcast launches Xumo Stream Box to broadband subsComcast launches Xumo Stream Box to broadband subs

The Xumo Stream Box, the successor to the Xfinity Flex box, is a new 4K-capable device that comes out of the Comcast/Charter national streaming joint venture.

Jeff Baumgartner

December 12, 2023

2 Min Read
Comcast Xumo Stream box and user interface
(Source: Comcast)

The Xumo Stream Box era is underway at Comcast.

The operator announced Tuesday that it has launched the Xumo Stream Box for no added cost to broadband customers who don't take Comcast's traditional pay-TV service. In addition to broadband-only subscribers, Comcast is offering the Xumo Stream Box to customers who also bundle in the Xfinity Mobile service.

Comcast is also offering the Xumo Stream Box to Now TV customers. Launched in May, Now TV is an entertainment-focused (non-sports) streaming service tailored for Comcast broadband customers that costs $20 per month and includes Peacock Premium and more than 40 channels, including AMC, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Hallmark Channel and several ad-supported streaming channels.

The new 4K-capable device, a product of the Comcast/Charter Communications Xumo national streaming joint venture, effectively succeeds Xfinity Flex, a streaming device that Comcast initially began to offer to broadband subs back in March of 2019.

As it did with Xfinity Flex, Comcast will use the Xumo Stream Box as a video streaming perk for its broadband base. Comcast shed 17,000 residential broadband subs in Q3 2023, ending the period with 29.77 million.

The Xumo Stream Box runs Comcast's EntertainmentOS platform and the Reference Design Kit (RDK) stack, the same operating system that powers Xumo's lineup of connected TVs from manufacturers such as Hisense, Element Electronics and Pioneer/TCL. EntertainmentOS also runs on Sky's lineup of Sky Glass TVs offered in the UK.

Related:Mediacom signs with Xumo

In addition to running Xfinity Stream, Comcast's own video app for pay-TV and free, ad-supported streaming channels, the Xumo Stream Box comes preloaded with "hundreds" of apps, including Netflix, Max, NBCU's Peacock, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+. It also features an integrated guide with a voice remote.

Comcast is taking a different distribution path with the new box than its streaming JV partner. Charter is using the Xumo Stream Box as its go-to device for new pay-TV customers. Mediacom Communications, Xumo's first partner outside the JV, plans to distribute the Xumo Stream Box to broadband-only customers.

Comcast has no immediate plans to distribute the Xumo Stream Box to its pay-TV customers, a spokesperson said.

Comcast is offering additional Xumo Stream Boxes for an additional $5 per month, but isn't selling the product outright. Xumo sells the product directly via the web for $59.99.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Close up of hundred dollar bills
Regulatory & Politics
FCC votes to crack down on cable and satellite TV 'junk fees'
FCC votes to crack down on cable and satellite TV 'junk fees'

Dec 13, 2023

In its latest ad, Roccstar Wireless promises to save customers money.
Wireless
T-Mobile MVNO Roccstar Wireless banks on celebrity endorsements
T-Mobile MVNO Roccstar Wireless banks on celebrity endorsements

Dec 13, 2023

Manhattan skyline, New York Skyline, Empire State Building, New York City, United States of America, North America, USA
Private Networks
NextWave touts NYC progress, but other markets delayed
NextWave touts NYC progress, but other markets delayed

Dec 13, 2023

avel with golden scales on table in front of a US flag
Cable Technology
MaxLinear: Comcast stole our FDX ideas
MaxLinear: Comcast stole our FDX ideas

Dec 13, 2023

Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability

Dec 6, 2023

Network Technology
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions

Dec 6, 2023

Sustainability
Cisco Helps Partners Use Data To Meet Sustainable Goals
Cisco Helps Partners Use Data To Meet Sustainable Goals

Dec 5, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News