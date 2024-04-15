US broadcaster Sinclair has booted up Broadspan, a datacasting platform that is underpinned by ATSC 3.0, the next-gen, IP-based broadcast signaling standard.

The new offering, which can be used to offload data from traditional Internet and cellular networks, is being enabled across all of Sinclair's ATSC 3.0 markets where it serves as the host station. That covers 33 markets, according to Broadcasting + Cable.

Sinclair has tapped Edgio, a content delivery network, as the first commercial partner for the Broadspan datacasting platform. Sinclair and Edgio announced the agreement in concert with this week's NAB 2024 show in Las Vegas.

The launch marks a big move by a US broadcaster to use ATSC 3.0, a standard that carries the "NextGenTV" consumer branding, for datacasting.

Sinclair didn't say what kind of data speeds Broadspan is supporting out of the chute, but has been asked to clarify those details. Light Reading also has asked for information on initial adoption for trials and commercial deployments, and whether Sinclair plans to add other broadcasters to the Broadspan platform.

'Broadcast core network'

Sinclair sees Broadspan, billed as a "broadcast core network," as a platform to distribute large files, software updates and video over-the-air to any ATSC 3.0-capable receiver. While most of the early ATSC 3.0 receivers are televisions and set-top boxes/receivers, the aim is to integrate ATSC 3.0 receivers into other products, including cars, tablets and smartphones.

Among other use cases, Broadspan's website also points to precision navigation, able to "achieve up to 3 cm" accuracy by augmenting vehicle GPS location data with real-time kinematic (RTK) error correction feeds.

Broadspan's provisioning system will provide real-time visibility into the status of data distribution requests, enabling users to confirm scheduling and to validate the data delivery on receiving systems, Sinclair said.

Supplement to broadband and mobile networks

Edgio's role in this scenario is to supplement streaming over the traditional Internet with Sinclair's over-the-air ATSC 3.0 datacasting platform.

Broadspan "leverages the remarkably reliable and efficient one-to-many broadcast architecture to provide a new option for data users," Dell Parks, Sinclair's president of technology, said in a statement.

Sinclair's launch enters the picture as US broadcasters continue to deploy ATSC 3.0. Together, they've deployed the technology to more than 70 markets covering nearly 75% of the country's population, the broadcaster said.

Other ATSC 3.0 efforts

Sinclair is just one company that's getting behind the datacasting capabilities of ATSC 3.0.

Peak3, a startup, has been working with US broadcasters to develop a national IoT network that rides on underutilized and unmonetized ATSC 3.0 spectrum, and aims to prevent 5G bottlenecks. Last year, officials said its initial set of deals with broadcasters will provide Peak3 with a minimum capacity of 5 Mbit/s, with the option to add more, if required.

Another company, Synthesis Cloud, has explored a national datacasting network riding on ATSC 3.0 signals delivered by low-power TV stations, but has yet to fully execute on its plans.

A company called XGen Network has taken a different path – rather than focusing on ATSC 3.0, the startup is testing the use of 5G-based signals delivered over the airwaves.